5 Profitable Global Stocks to Consider for 2nd Half of Year

According to GuruFocus' Global Market Valuation pages, countries with high projected market returns include Singapore, Turkey and Indonesia. As such, five stocks with high profitability potential over the second half of the year are Erbosan Erciyas Boru Sanayii ve Ticaret AS (IST:ERBOS), Haw Par Group Ltd. (SGX:H02), PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (ISX:INDF), T Tuborg Bira Ve Malt Sanayii AS (IST:TBORG) and PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (ISX:WSKT) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.





A recap of Buffett's market indicator and its applications to global markets

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)(BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) pointed out that the ratio of total market cap to gross domestic product is "probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment." Although U.S. markets sank over 2% on Friday on the heels of state governments rolling back reopening measures due to resurging coronavirus cases, Buffett's market indicator for the U.S. stood at 143.4%, close to the June 1 level of 144%.

Table 1 summarizes the market cap to GDP ratios and the implied annual returns for approximately 20 global regions.

Country Total market/GDP ratio (%) Implied market return Turkey 19.22 17.80% Singapore 82.17 16.40% Indonesia 26.95 14.70% Mexico 22.83 13.40% Spain 52.23 12.60% China 55.17 12.30% Russia 43.63 11.70% India 57.1 11.40% Australia 99.2 11.40% Hong Kong 961.32 11.10% UK 92.3 10.80% Italy 12.93 10.20% Belgium 69.99 7.40% Korea 67.79 7.10% Brazil 52.33 6.80% Canada 111.47 6.50% France 78.97 5.80% Germany 42.52 5.00% Netherlands 97.68 4.90% Sweden 143.91 3.80% Switzerland 286.36 3.70% Japan 149.32 -1.20% USA 142.6 -2.10%







As Table 1 illustrates, Singapore, Turkey and Indonesia have the top-three projected annual market returns.

Buffett and Munger underscore investing in profitable companies with low valuations

Buffett and co-Berkshire manager Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) listed four key criteria for good companies at fair prices: strong business predictability, expanding profit margins, no meaningful long-term debt and low price-earnings to growth ratio. Specific filters applied include a predictability rank of at least four stars and a five-year operating margin growth rate of at least 2%.

Erbosan Erciyas Boru Sanayii

Erbosan Erciyas Boru Sanayii engages in the pipe manufacturing business. GuruFocus ranks the Turkish industrial company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, expanding operating margins and a return on equity that outperforms 89.34% of global competitors.

Erbosan's valuation ranks 5 out of 10: Although the company's price-earnings ratio of 2.65 outperforms over 98% of global competitors, the company's price-book ratio of 1.26 outperforms just over 55% of global industrial product companies.

Haw Par Group

Haw Par Group manufactures a wide range of drug brands. GuruFocus ranks the Singaporean health care company's financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include triple-digit interest coverage, a strong Altman Z-score of over 18 and debt ratios that are outperforming over 90% of global competitors.

