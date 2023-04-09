The 5 Qs: Debi Koelkebeck recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

Apr. 9—In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Debi Koelkebeck, of Jasper County CASA.

1. What is Child Abuse Prevention Month and why is it significant?

National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse. Child abuse is preventable, and our children and community benefit when children and families are well-supported.

Children who are abused, as well as children who witness domestic violence, often exhibit emotional and behavioral problems, such as depression, suicidal behavior, difficulty in school and the use of alcohol and drugs. Children who are abused are also more likely to repeat the cycle of violence as teens and adults or abusing their own children. Preventing child abuse protects children now and impacts the rest of their lives.

2. How does Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month in April?

We are focused every day, every month on increasing awareness about child and family well-being. Child Abuse Prevention Month is an excellent way to share our mission that every child deserves a happy, healthy childhood free of abuse, and that every family needs and deserves the support to make this a reality.

We join other community agencies in promoting awareness through our social media, at our office and talking to the public. We regularly provide training on how to recognize and report child abuse. We want to raise awareness that child abuse is found in families of all socioeconomic levels, religious affiliations and ethnic groups.

3. In what ways do advocates help make a difference in the lives of neglected and abused children?

We currently have about 100 CASA volunteers serving 200 children in Jasper County. CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for children's best interests. They stay with each case until it is closed and the child is in a safe, permanent home. We serve children from birth through age 18 and our volunteers develop a special, trusted relationship with their children.

They visit the kids at school, go to sporting events, get involved to ensure medical and educational needs are met. They make sure the children's voice is heard and their best interest is being served. Volunteers work with legal and child welfare professionals, educators and service providers to ensure that judges have all the information they need to make the most well-informed decisions for each child.

4. What are the signs and symptoms of child abuse and neglect?

Obvious physical signs include swelling, burns, bite marks, bruising, fractures, sprains, and unexplained and untreated injuries. Children who have been abused often exhibit sudden changes in behavior and school performance. Unusual behaviors including extreme sleepiness, agitation, depression, suicidal thoughts and aggression can be signs of abuse.

Missouri Children's Division reported there were over 700 child abuse and neglect investigations in Jasper and Newton counties in 2021. These investigations may involve multiple children or multiple incidents. There are over 500 children in foster care every night in Jasper County due to abuse and neglect.

5. What should I do if a child discloses abuse to me?

First, let the child know that they've done the right thing by telling you, that you believe them and that it's not their fault. Children blame themselves and don't think adults will believe them. Reporting child abuse is everyone's responsibility.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call the hotline at 1-800-392-3738. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Also, you can call your local law enforcement to report it and request a well-being check on the child.

Don't assume someone else will report it. Multiple reports help investigators and law enforcement piece together what is happening to a child. Reporting is anonymous and may save a child from serious harm or even death.

Debi Koelkebeck is the co-founder and executive director of Jasper County CASA.