The 5 Q's: Erik Theis shares details of fundraiser to support at-risk youth in Jasper County

Oct. 23—In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Erik Theis of the 29th Judicial Circuit Court.

1. In what ways does the Jasper County Juvenile Center serve local children and families?

The Jasper County Juvenile Division handles all juvenile justice matters in Jasper County, including children referred to the division for delinquent behavior (a crime if committed by an adult), status offenses (such as runaways, out of control behaviors and truancy), and child abuse and neglect cases that require court intervention.

The Juvenile Center combines all juvenile justice-related services into one facility, thus, eliminating the need for families to traverse through complicated and often inflexible service systems. This "one-stop-shop" delivery model is extremely effective because it allows for a rapid response to incidents involving a juvenile or their family. The facility's trauma-informed design enables youth to engage in treatment and build trusting relationships.

The program spaces are flexible allowing the Joplin School District to provide educational services during the day while resource providers deliver in-house treatment, counseling and other therapeutic interventions in the evening. The center provides therapeutic spaces, which allows the youth to develop positive coping and life skills; increasing their desire for achievement, deterring incorrigible and delinquent behavior, and providing an opportunity for success.

2. Why did the Jasper County Juvenile Center start hosting an annual chili feed fundraiser?

The Juvenile Division, like other county government agencies, operates through tax revenue generated by property and sales taxes collected in Jasper County. We use these funds to provide services to families and to operate our facility.

Many of the youth referred to the Juvenile Division not only come from a low-socioeconomic background, but also have been exposed to trauma in the home (such as abuse, neglect, substance abuse, mental illness and domestic violence). These kids have often been dealt a bad hand in life, so we use donations from the chili feed to pay for services/resources that cannot be charged as a county operating expense.

3. When is the juvenile center's next upcoming chili feed fundraiser?

Our annual Chili Feed is Friday, Oct. 28, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Jasper County Juvenile Center located at 530 S. Pearl Ave. in Joplin. A meal costs $7 and includes all-you-can-eat chili or two chili dogs, chips, dessert and a drink.

You can eat in, order ahead, or do curbside pickup in the back alley. Call ahead orders need to be made between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. To order ahead, call 417-625-4300, ext. 2827. There will also be a raffle and a silent auction. Raffle tickets are 1 for $1, 6 for $5, 13 for $10 or 25 for $20.

4. Do you have a goal amount of how much you'd like to raise this year and for what will the money be spent?

Generally, we do not have a donation goal; however, we are grateful for any donations we receive, as it allows us to provide resources to youth and families in need. For example, we use the funds to facilitate pro-social activities and to purchase incentives/awards when the youth exhibits positive behavior or completes a personal goal. We also use these funds to help purchase school supplies, back-to-school clothing and Christmas gifts for families who do not have the financial means to do so.

5. How successful have chili feed fundraisers been for the center in the past and what have the proceeds helped accomplish?

Our fundraisers have been very successful because our community cares about the kids in Jasper County. This fundraiser provides an opportunity for the Juvenile Division to show youth and their families that they matter and we care about their future. We accomplish this by providing services, activities, and other resources to those families who are struggling to get ahead in life.

We believe healthy families are the foundation to thriving communities. Therefore, our goal is to provide families with necessary resources, treatment and community support to give them opportunities for success.

Erik Theis is the court administrator with the Jasper County circuit clerk's office.