The 5 Q's: Missouri's 7th Congressional District candidates

Jul. 12—In this feature, we put five questions before Missouri's 7th Congressional District candidates. Twelve candidates are vying for the seat held by Billy Long, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Roy Blunt.

Candidates are Democrats John M. Woodman, Kristen Radaker-Sheafer and Bryce F. Lockwood; Republicans Jay Wasson, Eric Burlison, Audrey Richards, Camille Lombardi-Olive, Sam Alexander, Alex Bryant, Paul Walker and Mike Moon; and Libertarian Kevin Craig. Wasson, Burlison and Bryant did not return multiple requests for comment.

The candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.

Name three concrete steps you will take if elected to reduce mass shootings. Name the steps you oppose and why.

Woodman: I don't just have three steps to reduce mass shootings — I have a complete plan. This plan will work, it's based on things that the vast majority of us (both Democrats and Republicans) can agree on, and it's designed not to overly burden law-abiding gun owners. These last two points are important because again and again, for 20 years, we've reacted with shock, expressed our dismay and then argued and ended up doing almost nothing. I'm done with "thoughts and prayers." Let's make this easy enough that we can agree and do it.

Here are three proposals out of my full 10. Let's keep guns away from people with a known history of violence and from those who've made violent threats. Eighty-five percent of us support such laws — including 80% of gun owners. Signs are that Congress just will not approve an assault-weapons ban, so let's ban large-capacity magazines. Making these illegal is associated with 38% fewer deaths in mass shootings and 77% fewer nonfatal injuries. If you're facing a mass shooter, you don't want him to have 60 shots before he has to reload. "Permit to acquire" laws include a background check and are associated with 60% lower odds of a mass shooting. They also reduce overall murders and suicides. For 85 years, Missouri had such a law. I personally purchased firearms during that time, and it really wasn't a big deal. There's far more in my plan, but that's a decent start.

Radaker-Sheafer: I support drafting a series of individual bills that would allow for members of Congress to be held accountable by voters for their votes on a number of issues to reduce gun violence, including red flag laws, universal background checks and funding for mental health programs. I support raising the age for owning any firearm to 21. I support implementing a standard, objective licensing process to be able to obtain certain weapons to ensure they are used safely and correctly. I oppose the banning of all guns and stripping the constitutional right away from responsible, law-abiding citizens. Additionally, I oppose arming teachers because of the potential for accidental injury and death.

Lockwood: I would introduce legislation to increase eligibility age to purchase firearms to 21 (you must be 21 to purchase liquor or cigarettes), initiate red flag warnings to temporarily seize firearms of those in danger to themselves or others (a court order of stability would be needed to have them released), outlaw ownership of weapons of war by private citizens (Tommy guns were outlawed a century ago; AR-15s are designed to kill people), universal background checks and three-day waiting period.

Richards: As a representative, I would need to be realistic about what can pass both the House and Senate. We have to focus on curbing the fear many children across the country now have when going to school: that they may be the victim of a mass shooting. I was in school about a decade ago, in a nebulous time when school shootings happened but were not nearly as prevalent. We had school shooter drills, so I understand that fear, but those same drills I took part in are far more real for today's students and their parents. We must find a solution that does not eliminate Second Amendment rights. The average age of school shooters is 18; therefore, I support raising the age requirement for purchasing an assault rifle to 21. I view this as a show of good faith to both sets of stakeholders. We are not eliminating purchasing power, but we are sending a message to schoolchildren that we are working continuously on ways to keep them safe. At the end of the day, if we're not working to make life better for our children, then what are we even doing? What is the point?

Lombardi-Olive: A nationwide two-tiered secure entry into school buildings should be initiated, as well as yearly active-shooter training for all school personnel. All classrooms doors should be fitted with quick locks to prevent a shooter from gaining access. At-risk students who have posted on social media should be identified and dealt with before their behavior puts students and teachers at risk. Thus may have prevented the Parkland, Sandy Hook and Uvalde massacres, in tandem with the above-mentioned security initiatives. Red flag laws won't stop evil people from committing mass killings. In the past 20 years alone, mass killings have been committed using planes, machetes, trucks filled with fertilizer — are we going to ban those as well? A gun cannot load itself, aim and fire — that responsibility of use falls squarely on the person that chooses to pull the trigger.

Alexander: Support the Department of Justice under a Republican administration to pursue a more aggressive approach on known criminals and their activities, both with local prosecuting attorneys and United States district attorneys. Punishment for crimes against people must be more severe. Felons in possession of guns (should receive a) minimum of 30 years in prison, serving the full term. The revolving door of allowing criminals back on the streets to harm others must end. Equal punishment for drug traffickers. Gun violence, or any weapon, resulting in death should result in the death penalty within two years of the crime occurrence.

Walker: I would advocate arming teachers then and put a sign over the front school door announcing that teachers were armed, even though some teachers would choose not to. Allow only one entrance into the school. If funds are permitted, hire one guard per school to make students feel safe and to protect the school. Congress always thinks they need to pass a law to solve every problem. Enforce the laws on the books and encourage local authorities to better coordinate with schools regarding students who exhibit extreme behavior and pose a threat to classmates. I oppose any new laws that would restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens. Let parents know what help is available for their child.

Moon: Only a true spiritual revival that will change the hearts of mankind will lead to a reduction in violence against mankind. Violent acts are perpetrated against others using knives, vehicles, explosives, hands and feet, in addition to firearms. The Second Amendment refers to arms, which includes a variety of weapons, not just guns. Since firearms are the central focus of this question aimed at the reduction of mass shootings, we must keep in mind that firearms are not the problem. Guns do not kill — people kill others. In addition, the majority of gun owners are law-abiding citizens. Since criminals will find ways to obtain weapons, it is incumbent upon law-abiding citizens to learn how to properly use weapons in order to be prepared to stop criminals when they seek to harm others. No laws will stop murder and violence. Law-abiding citizens must be on the ready to protect themselves. I will oppose any restrictions on law-abiding citizens to arm themselves.

Craig: Abolish the Department of Education and use congressional powers under Article III to strip federal courts of their jurisdiction over cases involving schools that teach students that the God of the Bible says, "Thou shalt not kill." Congress has no other jurisdiction over local schools or local gun laws. The Second Amendment of the Constitution prohibits all federal gun control laws. As an anarcho-pacifist, I recognize that all gun control laws are ultimately a threat of public-sector gun violence against private-sector gun owners. More people will die from a systematic program of gun confiscation than die in mass shootings. Mass shootings are not a result of the absence of federal laws on guns. They are primarily a spiritual and moral problem caused by the federal government imposing the religion of secular humanism on our schools.

Question 2 is coming Wednesday, with subsequent questions running through Saturday.