5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

GuruFocus.com
·5 min read

- By James Li

In light of accelerating March retail sales, five quality retail companies trading at attractive GF Value ratios as of Thursday are Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) and Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE:WMK) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.


Dow breaks 34,000 as retail sales blast off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,035.99, up 305.10 points from Wednesday's close of 33,730.89 and surpassing 34,000 for the first time in history. Stocks surged on the back of several factors, including strong growth in March retail sales and bond yields retreating from historical highs.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

The U.S. Census Bureau said that retail and food services sales for March totaled $619.1 billion based on advanced estimates and adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday differences. The month-over-month increase of 9.8% topped the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 6.1%, while the year-over-year increase stood at 27.7%. Additionally, sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased 14.3% from first-quarter 2020 sales.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

Stocks also received a boost as the 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity Rate retreated to 1.53%, down 0.11% from Wednesday's reading of 1.64%.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

As retail sales surge, investors may find opportunities in the stock of retail companies that have high financial strength and profitability and are trading at attractive price-to-GF Value ratios. GuruFocus' exclusive valuation method branches from Peter Lynch's concept of comparing a company's current price to a fair-value line.

The All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, listed five retail companies that have a financial strength rank of at least 6, a profitability rank of at least 7 and a price-to-GF Value ratio between 0.6 and 1.1.

Amazon.com

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded around $3,368.42, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

GuruFocus ranks the Seattle-based e-commerce giant's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that is expanding more than 20% per year on average over the past five years.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

Amazon's financial strength ranks 7 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 6.14 and a debt-to-Ebitda ratio that outperforms over 70% of global competitors.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

Gurus with large positions in Amazon include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) & Co., Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

Alibaba

Shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) traded around $239.34, showing that the stock is significantly undervalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.69.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

GuruFocus ranks the Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based e-commerce company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins and returns outperforming over 83% of global competitors.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

Alibaba's financial strength ranks 8 out of 10, driven by a high Altman Z-score of 5.91 and debt ratios outperforming over 82% of global competitors.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) purchased during the March quarter 165,320 shares of Alibaba for his Daily Journal Corp. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Costco

Shares of Costco (NASDAQ:COST) traded around $368.68, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.08.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

GuruFocus ranks the Issaquah, Washington-based wholesale retailer's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and returns that are outperforming over 83% of global competitors.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

Costco's financial strength ranks 7 out of 10 on the back of interest coverage and debt ratios outperforming over 70% of global competitors, coupled with a high Altman Z-score of 6.34.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded around $94.10, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company retails brand-name houseware and furniture products at reduced prices. According to GuruFocus, the company's signs of good financial strength and profitability include expanding operating margins, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and debt ratios outperforming over 75% of global competitors.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

Weis Markets

Shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) traded around $53.84, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.04.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

The Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based company retails food companies around Pennsylvania and surrounding states. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 1.1% per year over the past five years despite outperforming just over 59% of global competitors.

5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values
5 Quality Retail Companies Trading at Attractive GF Values

Disclosure: Long Alibaba and Costco.

Read more here:

  • Top 5 1st-Quarter Buys of Steven Scruggs' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Fund

  • Invesco European Growth Fund's Top 5 1st-Quarter Trades

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Plummets on 4th-Quarter Sales Decline



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Coinbase is a 'must-own' stock poised to hit $600: analyst

    Coinbase opening at $381 is just the beginning of a climb to $600, according to one analyst.

  • Prosecutors could file charges against the police officer who killed Daunte Wright as early as Wednesday, reports say

    The charging decision is expected to happen Wednesday, KSTP and the Star Tribune reported. Kim Potter resigned from the police department Tuesday.

  • Biden news - live: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Ted Cruz among six Republicans to vote down bill to end anti-Asian hate crimes

    The lawmakers voted with a majority of 92 against 6 in the Senate

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • More Inside Australian Phenomenon Troye Sivan’s Soulful Melbourne Home

    Sivan worked with Flack Studios to transform the space while preserving the essence of its Victorian-era origins Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • W Galen Weston, retail tycoon behind Selfridges, dies aged 80

    W.G. Galen Weston, the entrepreneur who built an Atlantic-spanning business network that made him one of the richest Canadians, has died. He was 80. Weston died on Monday “peacefully at home after a long illness faced with courage and dignity,” the Weston family said in a statement. “In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy,” his son, Galen G. Weston, chief executive officer of George Weston Limited, said. His daughter, Alannah Weston, the chairman of Selfridges Group, added: “The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary.” A friend of Prince Charles and lover of polo and art, Weston oversaw and expanded a high-end family retail empire that includes Selfridges, Canada’s Holt Renfrew, Brown Thomas in Ireland and de Bijenkorf of the Netherlands. Through George Weston Ltd., the company named for his grandfather, the family holds the biggest stake in Canada’s largest food retailer, Loblaw Cos. Willard Gordon Galen Weston was born in Buckinghamshire, England, on Oct. 29, 1940, the youngest of nine children in a prominent family. His father, Willard Garfield Weston, had helped expand the family’s bakery company into a multinational food empire, and served as a member of Parliament during World War II. One brother, Garry H. Weston, who died in 2002, was one of the richest people in Britain, and chairman of Associated British Foods Plc. In 1962, Weston graduated from the University of Western Ontario and moved to Ireland where he met Hilary Frayne, an Irish fashion model; they married in 1966. With financial help from his grandmother, according to a 2014 article in the Irish Times, he bought a grocery store, building it into the Power Supermarkets chain, and then began acquiring clothing stores. At his father’s request, Weston returned to Canada in the early 1970s, taking the helm of Loblaw Cos., which he is credited with saving from near-bankruptcy and subsequently turning into the country’s largest grocer. Weston, who had two children, continued to make business a family affair. His son Galen G. Weston became executive chairman of Loblaw in 2006, and CEO at George Weston Ltd. in 2017 – the fourth generation to lead the business. His daughter Alannah Weston has also served as a director on George Weston’s board, as well as deputy chairman of Selfridges Group Ltd., which Weston acquired in 2003 and under which the family’s other luxury department stores are held. Weston had a net worth of $10.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth sometimes came at a cost. In 1983, police tipped off Weston and his family about a planned kidnapping attempt at their estate in Ireland. During a police ambush, several members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army were reportedly shot and captured. Despite his prominence in society circles on both sides of the Atlantic, the incident led Westin to keep a low media profile throughout much of the rest of his life. He has continued to lease the historic Fort Belvedere in Windsor Great Park in southeast England, a 17th-century “folly” where Edward VIII abdicated. In 1989, Weston and his wife founded Windsor, a wealthy resort community in Vero Beach, Florida, helping design the lay-out of the community, golf course and polo field. A 2013 article in Toronto Life described the enclave as a “plutocrats’ playground,” where a tight-knit group of jet-setters convene in a not-quite-retirement community to “play polo, hit the links, plan corporate takeovers and party.” The Westons also maintained ties to Toronto, keeping a house in the tony Forest Hill neighbourhood where members of the royal family sometimes stayed when they visited Canada. The couple worked in philanthropy, and Hilary Weston served as lieutenant-governor of Ontario – the Queen’s representative in the province – from 1997 to 2002. “He and Hilary were an incredible team,” Nixon said. “He did so much for his country.”

  • White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was just one toe away from the 24th perfect game in MLB history

    Carlos Rodon had a perfect game going in the ninth inning. Then a toe got in the way.

  • New Zealand mosque shooter's court hearing postponed due to no-show

    The mass shooter who killed 51 people in New Zealand in 2019 did not appear in court on Thursday after seeking a judicial review of his prison conditions and his status as a "terrorist entity". White supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced in August to jail for life without parole for the murders at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, the worst mass shooting in the country's history. He launched a legal challenge this week seeking a review of his prison conditions and his status as a "terrorist entity".

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • How Jim Furyk’s loopy swing gets him on the fairways as others hit long at RBC Heritage

    The two-time Heritage champion and Hilton Head crowd favorite known as “The Grinder” says Harbour Town Golf Links fits his style.

  • Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema partner on a bipartisan proposal to hike the minimum wage

    Sinema, a Democrat, voted against including a $15 minimum wage increase in the $1.9 trillion stimulus. Romney is one of the few moderate Republicans.

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • U.S. spy chiefs say China is 'unparalleled priority'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. spy agency leaders said on Wednesday that China is an "unparalleled" priority, citing Beijing's regional aggression and cyber capabilities as they testified at a public congressional "Worldwide Threats" hearing for the first time in more than two years. "Given that China is an unparalleled priority for the intelligence community, I will start with highlighting certain aspects of the threat from Beijing," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Intelligence Committee. She described China as increasingly "a near-peer competitor challenging the United States in multiple arenas."

  • France urges citizens to leave Pakistan amid anti-French protests

    An email from the French embassy warns of "serious threats" after anti-blasphemy protests.

  • Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

    The US is to pull its forces out of Afghanistan by September - how much has it spent on the war?

  • EXPLAINER: What are the Iran nuclear talks all about?

    Negotiations to bring the United States back into a landmark nuclear deal with Iran resumed Thursday in Vienna amid signs of progress — but also under the shadow of an attack this week on Iran's main nuclear facility. After more than two hours of talks characterized by Russia's delegate as generally positive, issues were turned back over to two working groups for continued discussion and refinement. In 2015, Iran signed an agreement with the U.S., Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain that was intended to set limits on Tehran's nuclear program in order to block it from building a nuclear weapon — something it insists it doesn't want to do.