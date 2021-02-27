5 Questions To Ask Before Buying an Electric Vehicle

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
nrqemi / Getty Images
nrqemi / Getty Images

So you’re ready to cut gas stations out of your life forever. You’re ready to take your carbon footprint down a few shoe sizes. You’re ready to stick it to the oil companies and you’re definitely ready never to pay for gas again. But are you really ready to drive an electric vehicle?

Read: 17 Hidden Auto Costs Your Dealer Will Never Tell You About

Making the leap from what you’ve known for your entire driving life to a car without an engine is quite a transition — although one that more and more drivers are making every year. Ask yourself the following questions before you plug in.

Last updated: Feb. 23, 2021

Los Angeles, United States - May 17, 2013: Men driving in electric car Tesla Model S on street of Santa Barbara in Los Angeles, California, USA.
Los Angeles, United States - May 17, 2013: Men driving in electric car Tesla Model S on street of Santa Barbara in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Is It Eligible for a Tax Credit?

Going electric can earn you a federal tax credit of up to $7,500. That’s not a deduction, since it directly reduces your tax bill on a dollar-for-dollar basis. It’s not refundable — you don’t get to keep any that might be left over — but it can bring your tax bill all the way down to zero. The problem is, the credit begins phasing out once a manufacturer sells 200,000 EVs. Some of the most popular models — including from General Motors and Tesla — come with a reduced credit or no credit at all. Both the IRS and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) maintain a list of manufacturers and models with their corresponding tax credits.

See: Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State

Modern house and electric vehicle charging station.
Modern house and electric vehicle charging station.

What Will It Take To Charge at Home?

As long as it’s within 25 feet of wherever you park your car, you can plug any EV into any standard 120-volt wall outlet, but it’s a slow process. This option is perfect for charging overnight, but to power up faster, you might want to consider installing a Level 2 charger, which is 240 volts. That will give you a range of 10-60 miles in only an hour. It will also, however, run you about $500-$900, according to Consumer Reports, but incentives could cut that expense in half. Installation, which any electrician can perform, will cost $200 and up, but state rebates and other incentives can potentially lower the cost of installation as well. With the addition of solar panels, and/or if your utility company reduces rates during off-peak hours, home charging can be free or close to it.

Find Out: Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

Zevenaar, The Netherlands - September 10, 2015: Black Tesla Model S electric car at a Tesla supercharger charging station.
Zevenaar, The Netherlands - September 10, 2015: Black Tesla Model S electric car at a Tesla supercharger charging station.

What About Charging on the Go?

With more and more charging stations popping up all over the country, finding a spot to top off your battery is easier than ever. Charging stations are now active all over the country, even in remote areas and rural states. Charging isn’t free, but it’s always much cheaper than fueling a regular car with gas. In most cases, you’ll spend about half as much for the same amount of driving, according to Consumer Reports. Visit the DOE Alternative Fueling Station Locator to map charging stations or visit Plugshare.com or download the Plugshare app.

More: 30 Biggest Do’s and Don’ts When Buying a Car

hybrid electric car plugged in
hybrid electric car plugged in

What’s the Range?

According to Car and Driver, determining an EV’s actual range is trickier than you might imagine. Same as with gas mileage, a vehicle’s battery range on the road in real life doesn’t always match the EPA rating in the manufacturer’s spec sheet. In practice, you can expect to drive about half as many miles in an EV without recharging as you would have in a comparable gas vehicle between trips to the pump. Among all 33 2020 model year EVs with EPA ratings, ranges vary from 110 miles for the Mini Cooper Electric to 373 miles for the Tesla Model S Long Range.

Find Out: Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

electric car charging station
electric car charging station

Do Low Ownership Costs Negate the High Purchase Price?

EVs are more expensive to buy than comparable gas cars — often by a lot — but the tradeoff is a much lower long-term cost of ownership that eventually makes up the difference. Those lower ownership costs aren’t only because charging is cheaper than filling up at the pump. Since they don’t have engines, EVs have far fewer moving parts and generate far less heat — no motor oil is required — which means there’s much less to go wrong, break down and require expensive repairs. According to Car and Driver, the lower cost of charging and maintenance associated with EVs eventually pays off, but sometimes not for three years or more due to their significantly higher MSRPs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Questions To Ask Before Buying an Electric Vehicle

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • What makes Warren Buffett really special

    Buffett, 90, isn’t slowing down much and seems poised to lead Berkshire Hathaway into the post-pandemic world.

  • Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow: Reports

    Russian media reported that a Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday after the pilot reported a problem with the engine. The Interfax news agency cited an anonymous source saying that the pilot on the flight from Hong Kong to Madrid reported a failure of one of the left engine control channels and requested an emergency landing at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department identified the plane as a B777-300ER operated by Russia's state-funded Rossiya Airlines for cargo service.

  • Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi, the queen of Mumbai’s red-light district?

    "Her political connections apparently also won her an appointment with the then prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, at his residence in New Delhi."

  • Is this the world’s best stock picker?

    What do Tesla, Square, bitcoin, and Shopify have in common? Wood’s “disruptive innovation” fund has posted a 140% gain over the past year, blowing away the 21% gain of the broader US stock market. ARK’s most surprising forecast is of its own backlash: “I think it’s likely that at some point, people will think that ARK was a scam, and that we don’t know our left from our right,” research director Brett Winton told Bloomberg this month.

  • Musk Says Nickel Is ‘Biggest Concern’ For Electric-Car Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has had it with nickel.It’s scarce and expensive, so the chief executive officer of electric-carmaker Tesla tweeted on Thursday that the company’s shifting some cars to a type of battery that uses iron instead.Musk has previously pleaded with miners to produce more nickel. Supplies will be tight for the next three years, and there could be a significant deficit as early as 2023 as demand picks up, according to BloombergNEF analyst Allan Ray Restauro.Nickel is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, used in electric vehicles. It packs more energy into batteries and allows producers to reduce use of cobalt, which is more expensive and has a less transparent supply chain.The metal has rallied 16% this year on the London Metal Exchange amid a broad-based rally in commodities, with investors betting on strong demand growth as economies reopen.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The company behind Louis Vuitton is now backing Birkenstock

    The German maker of what's affectionately deemed the original ugly sandal has a luxurious new owner.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues Correction

    The British pound has fallen on Friday to slice through the 1.40 level. This correction has been long overdue and quite frankly is welcomed.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to Record Discount as Mania Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself as investors rush to the exits.The $31.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) plunged 22% this week, outpacing a 17% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. That’s evaporated GBTC’s once-massive premium to the Bitcoin it holds, with the price of GBTC closing 3.8% below the value of its underlying holdings on Thursday -- a record discount, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It’s an unusual situation for GBTC, which has persistently traded at a premium to its net asset value since the fund’s launch in 2013. That figure soared to 40% in late 2020, with investors willing to pay a markup for exposure to Bitcoin‘s dizzying rally. That avalanche of inflows swelled the number of GBTC shares outstanding to a record 692 million. However, GBTC doesn’t allow redemptions -- meaning that shares can only be created, but not destroyed. With Bitcoin’s climb now stalling, that’s created a supply and demand imbalance as participants in the trust seek to find buyers in the secondary market.“It’s more indicative of the fact that there are so many shares are available, and it indicates demand for Bitcoin at these prices is falling off,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency slipped another 0.2% on Friday, on track for its worst weekly pullback in a year. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, is down 19.7% this week.Bitcoin’s lurch lower is part of a broader risk asset stumble, as spiking Treasury yields rattle the market’s more speculative fringes. High-flying tech stocks have been hammered as investors reassess lofty valuations, with the Nasdaq 100 on track for its worst week since March.Among those hit the hardest is Cathie Wood’s lineup of Ark Investment Management ETFs. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF is on track for a fifth consecutive day of declines, and is poised to erase its year-to-date gains after a nearly 150% surge in 2020. Ark Investment is the fourth-largest holder in GBTC.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.A host of new entrants could also be challenging GBTC’s command of the competitive landscape. The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund, the Osprey Bitcoin Trust and the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund LP have all launched within the past three months. Meanwhile, two Bitcoin ETFs -- a structure yet to be approved by U.S. regulators -- began trading this month in Canada.“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen the launch of multiple competing products,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “The unpleasant truth for GBTC investors is that competition erodes demand for the product, which can lead to a collapsing premium or even a discount.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India’s new social media guidelines could make Signal’s strength its weakness

    Using Signal is like "booking a ticket anonymously, boarding a bus and getting down, and the bus won't know who boarded."

  • Rep. Young Kim: 'I'm the future of the Republican Party'

    The NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021 —Representative Young Kim talks to Yahoo Finance about her goal of finding common ground and the future of the GOP.

  • Warren Buffett gave me a single piece of advice I'll 'treasure forever': Billionaire Thomas Tull

    Billionaire Thomas Tull — who runs a holding company Tulco modeled in part after Buffett's — described a piece of advice from Buffett that 'impacted' his decision-making.

  • Analysis: Global bond rout turns up the heat on central banks

    Central banks in Asia struggled to smother a selloff in global bonds on Friday, piling pressure on their bigger peers to do more, as spooked investors sold assets to cover deepening losses and rushed out of crowded positions in stocks. The erratic trade evoked memories of last March and comes as the pandemic recovery enters a delicate phase, with financial markets moving swiftly to price in an end to the cheap money that had lit a fire under world stocks for a year. Australia's central bank launched a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, calming cash markets but barely taming the fear, evident in more liquid futures trade.

  • Issa Brothers’ EG Group to Tap Private Debt as KPMG Audit Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- EG Group, the gas-station operator owned by the British Issa brothers, is planning to sell 675 million pounds ($956 million) of privately placed bonds to help fund an acquisition spree after an auditing delay by KPMG LLP derailed the prospect of tapping the public market.EG Group plans to issue five-year senior-secured bonds in its first privately placed transaction, which are expected to price with a coupon of around 6.25%, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal will help fund a turbocharged expansion by the company, which owns the U.K. supermarket chain Asda Group Ltd., and forms part of a $1.8 billion debt package to finance the purchase of Asda’s gas stations as well as those owned by OMV in Germany.Representatives for EG Group and KPMG declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.The company owned by Zuber and Mohsin Issa has fueled its expansion at break-neck speed in the debt markets since 2017. Earlier this week, EG Group told investors it needs more time to finish its audit results because KPMG -- which replaced Deloitte & Touche LLP as the firm’s accountants in October -- faced delays in assessing the scale of its business.Companies typically need to publish a prospectus with audited statements when they sell listed bonds to investors, meaning that the KPMG delay led the company to opt for the private route.With a coupon of 6.25%, the bond is offering investors a premium for the paper being less liquid than a publicly listed bond. EG Group’s existing bonds denominated in euros and U.S dollars are currently bid at yields ranging from 4.3% to 5.2%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Strong investor appetite for the new sterling bond meant that the borrower was able to increase the size of the offering by more than a 100 million pounds, according to some of the people.The deadline for EG Group’s audit is the end of September, people familiar with the matter said. Until the audit is completed, any plans to lower debt costs by issuing publicly syndicated bond deals will likely be hindered. Private offerings are more expensive for borrowers to sell because investors can only typically hold a small amount of illiquid assets in their portfolios.EG Group was bought by the Issas in 2001 and is now part-owned by sponsor TDR Capital. The brothers and TDR Capital are also said to be in talks to buy more than half of coffee chain Caffe Nero’s 350 million pounds of loans, the Telegraph reported earlier this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition fight moves to yet another jurisdiction

    The daughter of Huawei's founder lost a similar case in the UK just days ago. She is fighting a US extradition request from Canada.

  • Barclays found guilty of "serious deceit" in 2008 fundraising, Staveley denied damages

    A London High Court judge has found Barclays guilty of "serious deceit" over how it negotiated a financial lifeline with Amanda Staveley during the credit crisis in 2008, but on Friday denied the British businesswoman damages. Judge David Waksman said the decision would be a grave disappointment to Staveley's PCP Capital Partners group, which has claimed around 836 million pounds ($1.16 billion) in compensation. The civil case revolved around how the bank secured billions of pounds from Qatar and Abu Dhabi-backed investors 13 years ago, allowing it to secure its independence - and the jobs of its bosses - by avoiding a state bailout during turbulent markets.

  • Beckham-Backed Cannabinoid Firm Cellular Goods Soars in U.K. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Cellular Goods Plc, which is backed by retired soccer star David Beckham, surged more than fourfold as it started trading in London after raising 13 million pounds ($18.4 million) in an initial public offering, part of a rush of cannabis-related listings in the City.The stock soared 310% to 20.50 pence at 8:15 a.m. in London from its IPO price of 5 pence. The offering valued the company at 25 million pounds.Cellular Goods, which is developing skin-care and topical creams to provide relief for athletes, said demand for its IPO exceeded the deal size 13 times, helping it raise more than the original 8 million-pound target. The company’s cannabinoids are made in a lab, rather than being derived from plants.“David Beckham’s backing of a cannabinoids company has certainly added a puff of star power to its listed debut,” Hargreaves Lansdown Plc analyst Susannah Streeter wrote in an emailed statement.Cellular Goods’ products will be available in September, according to its website. Its offering was supported by about 6,000 orders from retail traders, who were allocated a smaller portion of shares than they subscribed for as a result of the high demand, according to a statement.The global cannabidiol skin products market alone is forecast to grow by a quarter over the next five years to almost $3.5 billion, “but already it’s a highly competitive field, with innovations coming thick and fast from all over the world,” Streeter said.Cellular Goods aims to demystify the market for consumers, Chief Executive Officer Alexis Abraham said in an interview. “The cannabinoid market at the moment is akin to the early days of the Internet,” he said. “There are a lot of firms in the market but customers don’t quite know what products or dosage they should be consuming.”The London Stock Exchange has seen a flurry cannabis-related listings this year, a few months after the British market watchdog said marijuana firms can float on the bourse, but only if they produce the drug for medicinal purposes. Medical pot was legalized in the U.K. in 2018 for a narrow set of purposes, but recreational use is against the law.Israeli firm Kanabo Group Plc, which makes inhalation devices for medicinal cannabis formulations, and MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd., which is developing cannabis-based epilepsy and dementia drugs, have tested investor appetite for such pot stocks in recent weeks. Kanabo is up 65%, while MGC has jumped 232% since listing this month.Beckham’s DB Ventures holds a 5% stake in Cellular Goods and has two board seats. It has supported other recent IPOs including Guild Esports Plc, which in October became the first esports franchise to join the LSE. The stock has lost 20% since its October debut.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World's first bitcoin ETF soars past $500 million in assets under management

    The Purpose Investments Bitcoin ETF is seeing massive inflows after launching last week.

  • Analysis: How idled car factories super-charged a push for U.S. chip subsidies

    When President Joe Biden on Wednesday stood at a lectern holding a microchip and pledged to support $37 billion in federal subsidies for American semiconductor manufacturing, it marked a political breakthrough that happened much more quickly than industry insiders had expected. For years, chip industry executives and U.S. government officials have been concerned about the slow drift of costly chip factories to Taiwan and Korea. While major American companies such as Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp dominate their fields, they depend on factories abroad to build the chips they design.

  • Here's how Charlie Munger would teach a business school course

    'If you stop to think about it, business success long-term is a lot like biology,' Charlie Munger said at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation