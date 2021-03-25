5 questions we'd like to ask Biden at his first presser

Glen Johnson
·1 min read
President Biden will hold a presser Thursday afternoon.

Why it matters: It is Biden's first formal news conference of his presidency.

Five questions we'd like to ask Biden:

  • Do you take some responsibility for inadvertently fueling the hopes of migrants now trying to enter the U.S. without permission, and where do you see the line between leading with humanity and securing the nation's borders?

  • You've pledged to seek common ground with Republicans and Democrats, but bottom line: Do you now support fully ending the legislative filibuster if it could enable you to pass voting rights protections and gun control measures that won't happen otherwise?

  • How will the IRS tax Bitcoin if used as a medium of exchange, as Elon Musk is suggesting by accepting Bitcoin for Teslas?

  • Do you stand by your past comments that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a "thug" and Russian President Vladimir Putin's a "killer?" And what's your red line on China when it comes to Taiwan: If they invade, will we attack?

  • You committed this week to elevate more Asian American Pacific Islanders to high-level positions in your administration. Why did it take the tragic shooting in Atlanta and an ultimatum by two Asian American lawmakers to yield such a commitment?

