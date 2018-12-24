5 Radical Ideas To Slow Climate Change and Tackle Our Waste Crisis

A slew of terrifying headlines have defined 2018. We have 12 years to drastically scale back emissions before catastrophic climate change becomes inevitable. The Earth looks to be hurtling toward a tipping point at which global systems will be pushed into a “hothouse” state, leading to temperature rises of up to 5 degrees and sea level rises of up to 197 feet. We are killing off animal and insect species at almost unprecedented speed.

The year has also seen a series of radical ideas aimed at providing humanity with a way out of the mess we’re in. Some are new, some are the development of much older ideas, some are controversial.

None is going to single-handedly save the world, not even close. For that we need fundamental change to the way we run our economies and societies. But the emergence of these radical, innovative, and sometimes terrifying ideas shows the increasing acceptance of the huge challenges we face. Here we look at five of them.

Turning Down The Sun

(RomoloTavani via Getty Images) More

In the spring of 2019, a group of Harvard University scientists will send balloons up into the atmosphere to seed calcium carbonate particles into the air. The aim: to see if they can turn down the temperature of the Earth.

It will be the first real world test of a decades-old technology called solar geoengineering, previously confined to lab experiments. The basic idea is to seed the atmosphere with gases to block some of the sun’s rays – by reflecting them back into space – and so lowering the planet’s temperature. The process mimics the aftereffects of big volcanic explosions, where gasses released have caused global cooling.

An illustration of the effects of volcanic activity releasing large amounts of sulfur dioxide into the air, dimming the sun. Solar geoengineering aims to mimic these effects. (Valentina Kruchinina via Getty Images) More

Geoengineering is one of the more extreme weapons in the arsenal of ideas for reducing the effects of climate change. And it’s an idea with support among a cohort of people not exactly known for taking climate change seriously. But as we face down the barrel of catastrophic temperature rises — we are on course to see rises of 4 C (7 F), according to an August government environmental paper — the technology’s appeal is obvious.

However, it’s untested, so no one really knows how well it might work or the potential consequences it could unleash once started. There are concerns it could disrupt rain patterns or deprive crops of sunlight in some regions. Plus, if we embark on geoengineering and then had to suddenly stop, temperatures could rise rapidly, pushing species to extinction and accelerating climate change, according to a January 2018 study.