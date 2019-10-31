5 Reasons Behind Emerging Market Investments of Gurus

"Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble." - Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)





The economies of developing countries, or emerging markets, are projected to grow at a higher rate than the developed world. This was reiterated in the World Outlook report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in mid-2019.

Source: The International Monetary Fund

Despite the common belief that developing countries will eventually provide greater returns than U.S. equity markets, many investors remain on the sidelines due to the inherent risks of investing in companies in these regions, including currency risk and credit default risk.

According to the latest 13F filings, a few investing gurus, including Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Mark Mobius and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), have invested in emerging market funds, or in companies that have significant exposure to underdeveloped regions. In the remainder of this analysis, five possible reasons behind these investments will be discussed.

Attractive economic growth prospects

According to the IMF, developing countries contribute more toward the global economy than developed regions of the world, which comes as a staggering revelation. Statistics show that emerging markets now account for 59% of the global GDP, and this number is expected to further improve in the future.

Contribution to the global economy

Source: The International Monetary Fund

As the gap between these two regions widens, there should be ample growth opportunities for companies in developing countries. It would not come as a surprise if a few companies from China or India stand out as leaders of certain industries. From being just cost-centers, these countries could become the growth drivers of the world economy.

Continued economic growth inevitably leads to attractive returns from capital market investments, which might be one of the reasons behind the investments of a few gurus.

The growth of tech companies

Emerging markets are home to some of the world's most powerful and fast-growing tech companies, including Samsung, Huawei, Taiwan Semiconductor and Tencent. As the tech-savvy population grows along with developing infrastructure in these regions, companies that cater to this market could eventually provide attractive investment returns.

For instance, China is home to 9 out of the 20 of the world's largest tech companies, which is a clear indication that the helm would finally transfer from countries like the U.S. and UK to China, India and other Asian nations.

Source: MarketWatch

This favorable outlook for the tech sector has correctly been identified by many institutions that provide exchange-traded funds with a focus on international markets.

For example, according to data from Legg Mason, the share of information technology stocks in the benchmark MSCI Emerging Markets Index has more than doubled since the turn of the decade and now has the largest technology weighting of any major global index. This higher allocation for tech stocks could be one of the reasons why investing gurus are bullish on such funds.