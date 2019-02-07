5 Reasons Eli Lilly Investors Look Can Look Past Lartruvo's Failure

Stopping promotion of a new cancer therapy after a confirmatory trial proves it's no better than old-fashioned chemotherapy is the sort of disaster that tanks most drugmaker stocks. More than two years after earning an accelerated approval, Lartruvo from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) failed to improve patients chances of long-term survival, but the stock has hardly budged.

The Lartruvo debacle led Eli Lilly to revise 2019 sales and earnings estimates downwards, but the shares have remained resilient for more reasons than one. Here's what investors noticed in Eli Lilly's fourth-quarter earnings report that left them relaxed enough to look right past the recent Lartruvo failure.

1. It wasn't a huge contributor

Lartruvo was the first new treatment to earn approval for the treatment of soft-tissue sarcoma in 2016, and its commercial performance has been good but not great. Fourth-quarter sales rose 41% to an annualized $332 million run rate, thanks to the drug's more recent European approval. In the U.S. market, though, Lartruvo sales had already tapered off to a 20% gain over the previous year, which suggests peak sales probably wouldn't pass $1 billion annually.

Lartruvo earned an accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat certain patients with soft-tissue sarcoma, after adding it to standard chemotherapy improved patients chances of long-term survival during a phase 2 study. The mid-stage results were strong enough to be considered statistically significant, but the benefit didn't hold up during a larger study the FDA had required to grant a full approval.

Lilly hasn't shared phase 3 trial results yet, but adding Lartruvo to standard chemo didn't lead to an overall survival benefit compared to chemo on its own. The company has stopped promoting the therapy and expects to record a $0.13-per-share charge this year, which works out to just 2.3% of adjusted earnings expectations for the year.

2. Overcoming industry headwinds

Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson made big pharma investors nervous with a dim outlook due to the same U.S. pricing pressure that from insurers that's been affecting peers across the industry. Eli Lilly has also been complaining about insurers, and the intermediaries they hire to negotiate for them, but that didn't stop the company's U.S. pharmaceutical sales from rising 10% in 2018.