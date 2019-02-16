5 Reasons You Need a Financial Advisor

If you're reading this article, you may be on the fence about whether hiring a financial advisor makes sense for you. Today, more than ever, tools to help individuals manage their finances are readily accessible; there are plenty of free retirement calculators, portfolio analyzers and personal finance apps. There are also so-called "robo-advisors" -- programs that use artificial intelligence to help you plan your financial future -- or you might just ask Alexa. We've come a long way.

That's all great: The more consumers are educated about personal financial topics, the better off they may be (and the less chance they'll be duped by unscrupulous sales pitches). But given all this information at your fingertips, is hiring a financial advisor worth the cost? Shouldn't you just try to read as much as you can, do it yourself, and save some money in the process? It depends.

In the spirit of full disclosure, I'm a financial advisor who has been practicing for 19 years. However, I'm not here to extol the benefits of financial advisors, but rather to provide some insight into what financial advisors actually offer, so you can make an educated decision on whether hiring one is a smart choice.

So why exactly would someone hire a financial advisor rather than manage your money yourself? Here are five problems many consumers face that can be alleviated by hiring a pro.

Financial advisors can help individuals in a variety of ways, the least of which is to beat the market. Image source: Getty images.

1. Information overload

Information can empower us to make educated decisions, but it can also overwhelm us, causing "analysis paralysis." A quick internet search on whether to fund a Roth IRA, yielded conflicting advice such as "you need a Roth IRA" and "reasons to skip the Roth." What's a saver to do?

While it's wonderful that so much information is readily available; the bad news is that having information doesn't always equal understanding. Information is a good thing if it gets us to thoroughly think through a decision, but if it causes us to procrastinate indefinitely for fear of making the wrong decision, then what is accomplished?

Part of a financial advisor's job is to help you sort through a variety of information sources, tune out the noise and make the best decision based on your finances and your personal goals.

2. Too many choices

In the U.S., there are more than 10,000 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for investors to pick from. Choosing a fund from this vast universe of choices is like going to the food store and seeing ten different brands of milk, or trying to select one loaf of bread from an overflowing bakery: It takes time, and ultimately you may just settle on one with packaging that catches your eye. Is that the best way to invest?

If you have the time and enjoy picking out funds, that's one thing, but if you don't -- that's a sign it's time to call a professional. Financial advisors usually have lists of go-to investments that they've already done research and due diligence on; these investments may meet certain criteria, such as having low expenses or being consistent top performers. Helping you sort through the financial supermarket of choices is one reason to hire an advisor.

3. Too little time