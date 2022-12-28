5 Reasons Your Friends Are Richer Than You

Becky Neubauer
·2 min read
Giulio Fornasar / iStock.com
Giulio Fornasar / iStock.com

Does it ever feel like everyone around you has way more disposable income? It can be hard to compare your financial reality to someone else’s, but you can still learn from what richer people do to improve your finances, as well.

See: 5 Money Moves for Millennials in 2023
Explore: 5 Things That Just Got Cheaper Despite Inflation

Here are five reasons why your friends might be richer than you and how to make changes that will help improve your financial health:

1. They have higher salaries

It’s no secret that earning a high salary is one way to accumulate wealth. If you want to level the salary playing field, it may be time to apply for a new role. increase your salary by at least 10% with each new position. If you changed jobs once every year, in five years, you could effectively increase your salary by 50%.

2. They take advantage of tax breaks and write-offs

Bank accounts with more zeroes typically mean that people are making the system work for them. Odds are, your friends are taking advantage of deductions and tax credits to reduce their taxable income and keep more of what they earn for themselves. Work with a tax professional to find out what tax breaks you’re eligible for.

3. They invest in long-term savings vehicles

Suppose your friends consistently invest in retirement accounts, brokerage accounts or other financial instruments with a solid history of returns. These savings vehicles are part of a longer-term saving strategy that will yield more wealth in the long term. Patience is a virtue; in this case, it’s also a financially stable future.

4. They avoid debt whenever possible

While taking on debt can be an excellent way to finance specific life goals, such as purchasing a home or paying for a college education, many of your friends likely have a debt management strategy that helps them stay in the green. This doesn’t necessarily mean the absence of debt. It just means that they are careful with how much debt they accumulate and have the means to pay off purchases quickly.

5. They maintain a budget and stay frugal

One of the most important habits that many of your more affluent friends may have is maintaining a detailed budget, monitoring their spending regularly and practicing frugality by finding ways to live well on less money. Staying on top of your spending and saving goals can significantly impact your bank accounts.

Learn: Do You Really Need To Budget? Experts Weigh In
Find: 5 Ways To Start Financially Fresh for the New Year

When you’re struggling financially, it can seem like everyone around you has it figured out. But the good news is that by being friends with rich people, you are more likely to become rich. By learning from their example, focusing on your financial well-being, and making intelligent choices about managing your money, you can also build financial security and wealth for yourself.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Reasons Your Friends Are Richer Than You

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Smart Financial Goals for 40-Year-Olds

    This is the decade of your life where it's more important than ever to have good financial goals. Retirement should be your No. 1 personal finance consideration at this age. If you have enough in your retirement accounts, you'll be able to stop working when you want without worrying about running out of money.

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

  • No One Wants to Bet on a Stock Market Rally

    Investors are growing more cautious heading into the new year. The ratio of put options to call options traded ahead of the holiday weekend hit the highest level since March 2020, Cboe Global Markets data show. That's a sign people are reaching for bearish options that might pay out if stocks take another dive. At one of the largest options exchanges in the U.S., Cboe, the equity put-call ratio surged to a record last week, according to Bespoke Investment Group analysts. The analysts called the

  • 25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

    There is possibly an endless list of things you shouldn't do with your money. But from bad habits to decisions based on wishful thinking, some of the bigger missteps can really cost you. Take a Look...

  • Doug Kass Predicted Some of the Biggest Surprises of 2022: Here's His 2023 List

    For those willing to hear a different -- anti-group think -- view, Kass has plenty of bets for what could happen over the next 12 months, including Elon Musk saving Twitter at the expense of Tesla , a shock Apple merger, a major plummet in Bitcoin's value and those predicted jumps in gold and oil. Of course, Kass had some predictions, especially political ones, that didn't pan out.

  • 24/7 Lightning Locksmith Chicago: The Chicago Locksmith Offering Fast and Reliable Locksmith Services

    The inconvenience of being locked out of one's home or vehicle is quickly resolved with 24/7 Lightning Locksmith Chicago.

  • Shine Justice (ASX:SHJ) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Money Left in your Flexible Spending Account? You May Not Be Losing It on Dec. 31

    Workers will forfeit as much as $1 billion from their healthcare Flexible Spending Accounts during 2022 because they didn't use that money before the end of the year. But before you panic and head out on a medical buying spree, … Continue reading → The post Money Left in your Flexible Spending Account? You May Not Be Losing It on Dec. 31 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Careplus Group Berhad (KLSE:CAREPLS)

    Does the December share price for Careplus Group Berhad ( KLSE:CAREPLS ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Market strategist details 3 investment predictions for 2023

    Baird Managing Director and Market Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for the Fed going into 2023, bond yields, inflation, bond yields, FAANG stocks, and the outlook for markets.

  • 8 Tips To Help You Save $1,000 Every Month in 2023

    Saving money can be tough these days. It seems everything is so expensive, which can make it challenging to get ahead. But saving money doesn't have to be an uphill battle. Check Out: 9 Costco Brand...

  • Where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index ahead of SEC play

    Alabama ranks favorably in ESPN's latest update of the Basketball Power Index before the start of SEC play.

  • Brazil Scraps Plan to Extend Federal Tax Cuts on Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s outgoing administration of Jair Bolsonaro gave up on plans to extend federal tax cuts on fuel at the request of the incoming government, said Fernando Haddad, picked by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to be his finance minister.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock W

  • Chiefs host five players for tryouts on Tuesday

    The #Chiefs hosted five defenders on tryouts on Tuesday, including former #Packers DT Mike Daniels.

  • Daily Crunch: What’s around the corner for the EV market in 2023?

    As Haje and Christine told you last week, this week’s Daily Crunch will look a bit different, given they are both taking some time off. 2023 will be the year electric vehicles really start to take shape: “Driven by policy initiatives from governments and billions of dollars in investment from automakers, we can safely say the EV industry has begun to take shape,” Rebecca writes. Twitter was more than a product: it was a moment in time, an unrefined manifestation of digital capability that, like any such raw element, destroyed as often as it created.

  • 12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

    There are numerous ways to earn passive income, but unfortunately most of them are taxable. This is particularly true of income-generating investments, of which only a handful allow you to avoid...

  • Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job

    This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.

  • Goldman Forecast: 2023 May Be the Best Bond Market in 14 Years

    For many investors, 2023 might be the first time to consider bonds in their adult lives. That's the takeaway from an insight published recently by Goldman Sachs, which forecasts that 2023 bond yields will exceed stock dividends. This, the paper … Continue reading → The post Goldman Forecasts The Best Bond Market In 14 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ariz. Gov-Elect Katie Hobbs wants Kari Lake sanctioned: CBS News Flash Dec. 27, 2022

    Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs of Arizona and Maricopa County have asked a court to sanction Kari Lake after a judge ruled against Lake's attempt to declare herself the winner of the November election. The FDA says 4 lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been recalled over concerns it could raise the risk of cancer. And NYC is prepping for its big New Year’s Eve bash: The 7-foot high numbers, 20-23, have been installed on top of One Times Square.

  • Fight climate change for our children and grandchildren | Charles Dodson

    Our great state and its leaders should be leading the way on fighting this expensive climate change.