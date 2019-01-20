5 Reasons Intel Would Never Buy Advanced Micro Devices

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) could be "pondering the acquisition" of AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) according to a recent EE Times report, citing "an intriguing rumor" circulating at CES. In theory, a takeover would cement Intel's position as the world's top maker of x86 CPUs, expand its portfolio with AMD's GPUs and embedded SoCs, and possibly conclude its CEO search by appointing AMD CEO Lisa Su as its new leader. But in reality, an Intel takeover of AMD could never happen for five simple reasons.

1. Regulators would never approve it

Intel controls about three-quarters of the PC CPU market and more than 90% of the data center CPU market. Its only viable competitor in both markets is AMD, the only other major producer of x86 chips, so the takeover would transform the duopoly into a monopoly.

Intel's manufacturing facility. More

Image source: Intel.

It's highly unlikely that antitrust regulators in any country would approve the merger, since it would give Intel absolute pricing power and control over the consumer and data center CPU markets.

2. The price tag

Intel's $17 billion purchase of Altera and its $15 billion takeover of Mobileye are its two largest acquisitions to date. AMD has an enterprise value of about $20 billion. Factoring in a 50% acquisition premium, it could cost Intel up to $30 billion to seal the deal.

That would be a massive purchase for a company that finished last quarter with just $3.4 billion in cash and equivalents. Intel is also still gradually paying off the $25 billion in debt it accumulated from its previous deals.

Intel plans to finish fiscal 2018 with a non-GAAP free cash flow of $15.5 billion, but it already deployed most of that cash ($12.6 billion in the first nine months) on buybacks and dividends. Therefore, if Intel is still looking for acquisitions, potential targets should be much smaller than AMD.

3. Partnerships with AMD make more sense

If Intel buys AMD, it would inherit its discrete GPU business, which is struggling with competition from NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and the loss of cryptocurrency mining revenues.

GPUs being used for cryptocurrency mining. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Those headwinds are cyclical, but Intel already partnered with AMD last year to launch Kaby Lake G, a laptop chipset that merges an eighth-generation quad-core Intel CPU with AMD's custom Radeon RX Vega M GPU.