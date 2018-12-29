5 Reasons J.C. Penney Is Becoming a Penny Stock

J.C. Penney's (NYSE: JCP) stock recently dipped below $1 per share, sparking concerns that it could be de-listed after plunging about 70% in 2018. Yet some bulls may think that J.C. Penney could still rebound from its multiyear rout, since it looks ridiculously cheap at about 0.03 times next year's sales.

However, the retailer trades at a bargain basement valuation because investors can't see any viable ways to fix the business. Let's look at the four main reasons J.C. Penney is becoming a penny stock -- and whether or not it can turn things around.

A JCPenney store.

Image source: J.C. Penney.

1. Tough competition and poor productivity

J.C. Penney faces intense competition from Amazon.com, superstores like Walmart (NYSE: WMT), fast-fashion retailers like H&M, off-price retailers like The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX), and better-run department store chains like Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) and Macy's (NYSE: M). Declining mall traffic is exacerbating that pain. Here's how much sales J.C. Penney generates per square foot compared with some of those rivals:

Retailer Average sales per square foot, trailing 12 months J.C. Penney $101 Macy's $147 Kohl's $157 The TJX Companies $337 Walmart $415

Source: eMarketer.

2. Declining revenue

J.C. Penney's weak productivity might be manageable if its comparable-store sales were improving. Unfortunately, that key metric also hit a brick wall over the past year.

Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Comps growth (decline) 1.7% 2.6% 0.2% 0.3% (5.4%)

Source: J.C. Penney quarterly reports.

J.C. Penney expects a low single-digit decline in comps for the full year, versus its prior guidance for flat growth. Wall Street expects its total revenue to decline 4%.

3. Using markdowns to fuel sales growth

A slight dip in full-year comps might seem manageable, but the chain is using aggressive markdowns to buoy its top-line growth. That strategy caused its gross margin, on a trailing-12-month basis, to contract over the past few years.

JCP Gross Profit Margin (TTM) Chart More

JCP Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts.

Last quarter, the company attributed its gross margin decline (down 210 basis points year over year) to the liquidation of "slow moving and aged inventory." J.C. Penney plans to gradually improve its margins by selling more nonclearance products, launching more private label brands, improving its inventory management, and using in-house analytics to better understand customers' shopping habits.

But those strategies don't fully address the competitive threats, changes in shopping habits, or even the looming threat of tariffs that could make it tough for the retailer to expand its margins. That's why analysts expect J.C. Penney to report a full-year adjusted loss of $0.94 per share this year -- compared with a profit of $0.22 last year.