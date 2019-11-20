5 Reasons NOT to Fear China (and 3 Reasons to Still Worry)

Getty Images





In the 1980s, many Americans feared that fast-growing Japan would supplant the U.S. as the world's biggest, most dynamic economy. Those fears abruptly disappeared when the Japanese economy stumbled in the 1990s, only to be resurrected in the new century with a new rival: China.

With the world's largest population and an economic boom unleashed by the end of Communist controls, China seemed destined to overtake America as the world's richest and most powerful nation. But just as the threat posed by Japan 30 years ago turned out to be overblown, the threat China poses today may be less dire than it appears, despite ominous headlines these days about the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Long a juggernaut, China is slowing now. The era of double-digit GDP growth is over. Last quarter's 6% growth rate -- which some analysts believe to be overstated by Beijing -- was the lowest in three decades. Growth will downshift to 4% of less by 2030.

The country faces several major challenges. Consider:

Adverse Demographics

China's population of working-age people is shrinking. Last year's level of 897 million people in that age bracket was down from 925 million as recently as 2011. For decades, China's growth rate was goosed by a favorable ratio of young, working people to older, retired people. Now, that's reversing, cutting down on available labor.

China's population may start falling in 2027 -- an outright decline in all people, not just workers. Chalk it up to Beijing's former one-child policy, which recently became a two-child policy.

Subsidies of State-Controlled Businesses

Increasingly, bank loans in China go to inefficient, state-sponsored companies, rather than the private sector. (Private firms got about 50% of bank credit in 2013. By 2016, the share was just 10%.)

Productivity suffers because Beijing subsidizes state-controlled businesses at the expense of private companies. The return on capital from state-run enterprises is roughly half that from private firms, a major factor in China's slowing GDP growth.

Note that this represents a turnaround from the policy that fueled China during its rapid-growth phase earlier this century. Back then, Beijing cut investment in state-run businesses, freeing capital to go to the companies that could use it best. But when the Great Recession hit in 2008, the government staved off painful job losses by funding wasteful stimulus projects and directing credit to big, state-backed firms. That trend has intensified since President Xi Jinping began his rise to power in 2012.