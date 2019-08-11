5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren't Shaken

Novartis (NYSE: NVS) is one of the largest and oldest pharmaceutical companies around, with roots going back to the mid-19th century. No business of this size can operate that long without accumulating a lot of skeletons, but the company's adventurous new CEO, Vasant Narasimhan, has had more than his fair share jump out at him since taking the wheel in 2018.

In May, we learned that Novartis paid Michael Cohen, the president's personal lawyer at the time, $1.2 million for access to the White House shortly after his inauguration.

It's hard to believe, but paying for a chance to influence the president was probably the third worst snafu that Narasimhan has had to deal with since he became CEO. Earlier this year, Novartis was also named in a price-fixing suit filed by 44 states.

Narasimhan has already replaced the top lawyer at Novartis with its chief ethics officer, but there's nobody left to answer for withholding knowledge of false data in an application that led the FDA to approve Zolgensma.

Novartis has defended its decision to sit on knowledge of false pre-clinical data related to Zolgensma's manufacturing process, and the stock price has already returned to levels seen ahead of the FDA's stern letter of complaint. Here are five reasons the company and its shareholders don't seem the least bit bothered.

1. It's not a huge deal

Novartis learned there was something wrong while the FDA was reviewing Zolgensma's application, but didn't mention it to the agency until after the agency gave the new $2.1 million gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) a green light. It turns out that AveXis, the company that invented Zolgensma, submitted some false mouse data while adjusting Zolgensma's manufacturing process.

The false submission occurred before Novartis acquired Avexis and the employees responsible for this snafu have already exited the company. Despite the corrective action regarding the false mouse data, the FDA was angry about Novartis' decision not to speak up as soon as the problem came to light. This could lead to minor financial penalties, but it's not a reason to pull Zolgensma from the market during its commercial launch.

2. There's little risk of de-commercialization