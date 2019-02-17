5 Reasons Why I Plan to Adopt Bitcoin Cash for Everyday Payments [and You Should Too]

The Bitcoin Cash price has had little negative volatility in recent times, just like Bitcoin itself and Ethereum. In times like these, the question arises: why don’t we just use Bitcoin Cash?

Here are five reasons that I’m considering adopting Bitcoin Cash as my cryptocurrency of choice for everyday usage.

1. Low Fees, Empty Blocks

The average transaction fee on Bitcoin Cash is less than a penny. Despite having large blocks, most of the blocks are relatively empty by comparison to Bitcoin. If you have a lot of inputs, your transaction fee will be higher, of course. But the cost of a kilobyte is a penny, whereas the average cost of my last 10 transactions using the flagship cryptocurrency was between 7 and 9 cents. These were well-formulated transactions, crafted by Coinomi wallet.

2. Bitcoin Developers Favor Making Blocks Even Smaller

I agree with @LukeDashjr that the block size should be smaller. I feel more confidence to say it now that we have LN making strides. I'll run the soft fork. — John Carvalho (@BitcoinErrorLog) February 10, 2019





