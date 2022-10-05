28

5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read

It has been a rip-your-face off rally in the stock market to kick off the final quarter of the year, much to the surprise of the bears who ruled the roost in September and third quarter.

At a 5% gain so far this week, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) had its best back-to-back days since April 2020 and the best two-day start to the fourth quarter going back to the first full year of the five-day trading week in 1953, according to data from Bespoke.

The research team at DataTrek offered up five solid reasons behind this week's buying momentum. Here are those reasons, with analysis from us at Yahoo Finance.

  • "Treasury yields have backed off their recent highs. Two-years are down to 4.10% from the 4.32% highs on September 26th. Ten years are at 3.64%, well off the September 27 high of 3.96%." That has put a bid under often leadership names in tech such as AMD, Amazon, and Apple.

  • "Lower Treasury yields have stabilized currency markets. The euro is almost back to par with the dollar at 0.9983. The British pound has rallied from its V-bottom low on September 26 at $1.07, back to $1.15." The U.S. dollar has eased off its recent highs this week, supporting share prices of multinationals such as Caterpillar and Microsoft.

  • "Tuesday's JOLTS report suggests U.S. labor markets are seeing their first real signs of cooling." U.S. manufacturing data earlier this week also showed an easing in economic activity and pricing pressure, spurring markets on the hopes the Fed would cool the pace of rate hikes sooner.

  • "U.S. Q3 corporate earnings season starts next week, and estimates have come down enough (-6.6% since June 30) that companies should be able to beat Street numbers by a few percent." Be careful with that one in light of recent dreadful financial warnings from FedEx, Nike, and Hasbro.

  • "The next Fed meeting is not until November 2, so markets can focus on earnings rather than monetary policy." Hawkish rhetoric from Fed members last week tanked the market, so less of their musings could bring further short-term relief to markets.

That being said, investors remain on high alert for the resumption of selling given the precarious state of global economies and inflation-fighting tones among central bankers.

The Federal Reserve remains the straw that stirs the drink in global markets as it continues a mission to stomp out inflation by aggressively hiking interest rates, which has set the pace for fellow central banks. That mission was reinforced in the past week by the tough-sounding commentary from various Fed officials including Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Lael Brainard.

People ride in the
People ride in the "Red Force" roller coaster during the inauguration of Ferrari Land, at PortAventura resort, south of Barcelona, Spain April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Wall Street is now bracing for a policy mistake from central bankers.

"We are increasingly worried about central banks making a policy error, and of new geopolitical tail risks," Marko Kolanovic, a top JPMorgan strategist, wrote in a new note to clients.

The hawkish tone from the Fed has rippled across an array of asset markets, from the surging U.S. dollar to rising mortgage rates that are nearing 7%.

And despite the strong start to October, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) remain mired in double-digit percentage declines for the year. Emerging markets remain under considerable pressure as well.

"Our core view for choppy markets, up in quality and defensive positioning over the next six to 12 months, remains intact," Truist co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner warned in a note to clients. "This global tightening cycle is set to weigh on economic growth well into 2023 given that monetary policy works with long and variable lags. Thus, even if the Federal Reserve (Fed) pivots or inflation softens in the fourth quarter, which may energize a risk-on rally, it likely does not change the downward trajectory of the economy and challenging market backdrop over the medium term."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures slip as 2-day rally loses momentum

    U.S. stocks were set to fall at Wednesday’s open as Wall Street took a breather from a sharp two-day rally that lifted the major averages above 2022 lows seen last week.

  • Equity Rally Sputters Amid Fizzling Fed-Pivot Talk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fell as investors took a pause from a rally driven by bets for less hawkish central banks, and sought more evidence that inflation is moderating. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages are back — but it’s not like 2008: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

  • Current bear market is 'not the time to be a hero,' strategist explains

    Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez and KeyAdvisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook during this bear market and the Fed's position amid inflationary and labor market pressures.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • How Elon Musk's Twitter buyout may impact Tesla stock

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter may affect the EV developer, in addition to looking at Ford's production output in the third quarter.

  • Rental inflation: 'The market is shifting' as growth slows

    The for-rent housing market is starting to come down, with rent growth dropping in recent months.

  • This week’s big rebound in stocks means the bear market is alive and well

    Caution: The stock market’s explosive rise in the past two days doesn’t necessarily mean the bear market is over. If anything, the rally suggests that the bear market is alive and well. It’s because daily spikes happen more frequently during bear than bull markets.

  • Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

    Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment.

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapFirms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S

  • Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion. They include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc.

  • Is It Safe to Invest In the Stock Market Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The stock market has been on a downhill slide since the beginning of the year, and if you're feeling nervous about investing right now, you're not alone. It can be an unsettling time to invest, and when stock prices are plunging, it may even feel downright dangerous. During a market downturn, stock prices are often much lower.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar for second straight day as October relief rally intensifies

    U.S. stocks charged sharply higher Tuesday as Wall Street built on momentum from a broad market rally that kicked off the month and quarter earlier this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies On Fed Hopes; Twitter Skyrockets As Elon Musk Gives In

    Futures fell following a two-day market rally. Twitter stock surged as Elon Musk said he'll go ahead with the $44 billion takeover.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy In October and Hold Forever

    A war in Europe and the subsequent energy crisis it's causing would be enough to tank global stock markets in any given year. On top of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, markets are also reeling from rapidly rising interest rates intended to quell runaway inflation. Once you consider all the challenges stock markets face, it's a little surprising that the benchmark S&P 500 index has only lost around 25% of its value this year.

  • Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

    Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. was down 23% Friday on very heavy volume. Let's check the stock's itinerary, charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 49% to 91% That Are Impeccable Long-Term Buys

    Growth stocks have gotten crushed across 2022's trading. A combination of factors including rising interest rates, high inflation, weak economic performance, and geopolitical instability have driven huge sell-offs for the market at large, and company's with forward-looking valuations have generally been hit even harder. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is now down roughly 32% across this year's trading, and many growth-dependent stocks are down even more from recent highs.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Buying and holding great companies for the long run is a tried and tested way of building one's wealth in the stock market. Such a strategy allows investors to gain from emerging opportunities and benefit from the power of compounding. For instance, a $100,000 investment in Microsoft stock a decade ago would be worth close to $1 million now, assuming the dividends were reinvested.