These 5 recommendations can help shore up care in human services and shift work

Kylee Childs

Embarking on the challenging journey of human services and shift work demands more than just courage; it requires a heart resilient to challenges.

I've walked that path, managing 12-hour overnight shifts while pursuing my bachelor's degree and caring for a newborn. My experience gives me a deep understanding of those facing similar challenges, trying to piece everything together.

As a social worker, I've come to recognize the complex nature of issues in the human services field. This complexity makes me skeptical of policies like the federally proposed minimum staffing rule in nursing homes — a one-size-fits-all approach to nonuniform challenges.

In social work education, one fundamental lesson is to view every situation and policy through an intersectional lens, asking tough questions: Will this rule truly address the problems at hand, or might it unintentionally worsen things?

Digging into the proposed rule, my concern grows. It seems less like a solution to the staffing crisis we've been highlighting for the past decade and more like a potential problem itself.

The ideals and goals that inspired this rule make it easy to garner support. Who wouldn't want more staffing, less turnover and improved quality care for residents? When we look at this through a solution-oriented lens, you’ll find the rule leaves many questions unanswered.

How do we quantify and compensate for the dedication these staff pour into the residents and communities they serve? How do we ensure direct care staff see pay increases, better health insurance options, and opportunities to grow?

We can start by doing the following:

• Increasing stagnant Medicare and Medicaid rates that nursing home providers depend on to recruit and retain direct care staff.

• Allowing facilities to guide staffing decisions based on residents' needs, allocating higher staffing ratios to residents with higher needs versus each facility fighting for the same limited pool.

• Exploring out-of-the-box apprenticeship opportunities to increase the workforce and provide practical hands-on experience.

• Evaluating scholarship, tuition reimbursement and student loan forgiveness opportunities for roles in dire need of additional staff.

• Recognizing the crucial role each staff member, including licensed practical nurses, plays in the long-term care setting by not excluding them from any standards.

Not offering solutions and clinging to an idealistic mandate will result in fewer career advancement opportunities, more nursing home closures (especially in rural areas), families making do at home with little to no health care services or grueling drives resulting in isolation for loved ones and, ultimately, no job opportunities for passionate individuals called to serve residents and their families.

Working alongside administrators and leaders in the long-term care industry, I see their dedication to improving the workforce crisis. I also hear and sympathize with the frustrations that come from our crucial frontline staff members.

As a social worker, I see the value each perspective on this issue can bring to the table. Let's not work against each other over promises that don't improve the situation; instead, let's come up with solutions that enhance the long-term care system that our aging population and their families desperately need.

Kylee Childs is the director of government affairs at LeadingAge Kansas. She graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor of science in criminology and the University of Missouri with a master of social work with a concentration in policy and program administration.

