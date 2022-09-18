5 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $25 Per Hour

urbazon / Getty Images

One of the few good things to come out of the last two years was the dissolution of office culture and the rise of remote work. Whether you're looking for a side hustle or a full-time job, you can earn a good living without leaving the comfort of your own home in 2022.

The following is a look at the jobs that pay an average of at least $25 an hour. A couple of them require some technical expertise and a background in the field, but the rest are accessible to typical people with typical white-collar backgrounds. Blue-collar work, of course, tends to be hands-on and in-person.

Also, none of these positions require specialized equipment or technology. Just a computer with an internet connection will do, in most cases, although one likely requires a minor investment in some basic audio equipment.

There will be different paths to entry depending on whether you intend to pursue the work as a full-time career or as a secondary source of income, and whether you intend to work as a freelancer or as a full employee of a company.

No matter your path, the following careers are worth a look considering they pull in a bare minimum of $200 for an eight-hour day.

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock.com

Virtual Assistant

When people and businesses need help with clerical tasks, but they can't or don't need to hire full-time administrative assistants, they can save money by bringing in contract workers to do it from home.

"Virtual assistant is a lucrative side hustle niche that one shouldn't miss," said Stanley Mendoza, marketing manager and writer for The Spreadsheet Page. "Getting into the side-hustle culture can be daunting, as it requires skills and training to get ahead of the competition. The highest-paying ones strictly set high standards and advanced skill sets we usually don't have."

Good virtual assistants, on the other hand, can get started with proficiency with basic computer software and much more commonly held "soft" skills, like attention to detail and good organizational and communication skills.

According to ZipRecruiter, the national average for the position is $28 an hour.

eclipse_images / Getty Images

Freelance Writer

Freelance writers earn even more than virtual assistants -- $32 an hour, on average, according to ZipRecruiter.

It's all about landing your first few gigs, but once you build up a client base, a side gig can start producing full-time income after a while.

"You can earn $100 to $500 per article, which is usually 1,000 words," said Dennis Shirshikov, strategist with the real estate investment company Awning. "It takes one to two hours per article and you can knock out one to two per week for a pretty substantial side income."

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

Language Tutor

In today's global economy, everyone from students to corporate CEOs are willing to pay to eliminate language as a barrier to success -- which gives you the perfect opportunity to cash in.

"You can teach English or other languages you can speak fluently face-to-face or online," said Simon Bacher, co-founder of the start-up Simya Solutions, which created the gamified language learning application Ling App. "You can tutor your foreign classmates after classes if you're a university student and want to earn extra money. Many tutoring online platforms are available, where you can create an account and look for students."

ZipRecruiter reports that the average language tutor earns $26 an hour.

Nicola Katie / Getty Images

Voice-Over Work

There's no shortage of voice-over professionals advertising their services on Fiverr, Upwork and the other big freelance sites -- and many of them are doing quite well for themselves. According to ZipRecruiter, the average pay is $33 an hour.

"Voice over work is a good side hustle because no training is involved when you're just starting out," said Alan Lee, co-founder of Hairbro. "If you have a background in acting or have experience with public speaking, you're already ahead of the game. You can be pretty much anyone and start working as a voice actor. You only have to have the ability to act and sound very convincing."

P. Kijsanayothin / Getty Images

Social Media Consultant

Social media professionals can farm out their skills from home to help their clients boost their online brands.

"Social media is an essential element of marketing," said Kelan Kline, a personal finance expert and co-founder of The Savvy Couple. "Businesses are always looking for help with their social media presence. If you're savvy with social media, you can use your skills to consult with businesses and help them grow their online following."

According to ZipRecruiter, the average social media consultant earns around $27 an hour.

