5 reports of painted swastikas at locations in Bloomington

A report to Bloomington police on Tuesday marked the fifth time someone has reported discovering a swastika painted as graffiti in the city during the past two weeks.

That report, made online, described a swastika a woman saw recently in the 300 block of South Walnut Street. The swastika is now partially covered by white paint, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo.

The first report was made at 12:30 p.m. Monday when a 33-year-old woman reported s a swastika painted on the side of a garage at the residence she is renting in the 300 block of East First Street. The woman said she first saw the vandalism the afternoon of Dec. 10. Police are seeking surveillance camera images from neighbors in hopes of identifying suspects.

The other reports involved swastikas on an electrical transformer box in the 600 block of North College Avenue, on a gutter downspout in the alleyway in the 100 block of East Sixth Street and on the side of a business in the 500 block of East 10th Street.

While swastikas have had a variety of meanings in different cultures over the centuries, many of them positive, the symbol was used by Nazi Germany in the 1930s and '40s and since then has been associated with antisemitism and white supremacy.

All the cases are under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington police note five reports of swastikas in past 2 weeks