5 rescued from Loris home after man barricades himself inside. Police and SWAT responded

Five people were rescued from a home near Loris early Wednesday morning after a man barricaded himself inside.

Horry County Police spent about two hours at the scene attempting to talk with the man and a portion of Highway 701 was briefly shut down so officers could get to the home, according to a Facebook post from police.

A man has been charged with domestic violence in the incident, police say. The person’s name has not been released.

Police were dispatched to the home off of Highway 701 South at 3:08 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance.

The suspect was said to be inebriated and threatening others in the home, including four juveniles, who hid in bedrooms and closets with no ability to leave, police said.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to meet with the suspect. However, he refused to open the door and continued destructive behavior inside the home.

HCPD Special Operations team members, to include members of SWAT and Negotiations, responded to assist.

Over the course of two hours, officers were able to rescue all those in the home and take the suspect into police custody, police said.

There was no threat to those outside the home.