5 restaurants around Bradenton, Sarasota get poor health inspections

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, local restaurants were cited for issues including live and dead roaches in the kitchen and unsafe food temperatures.

Here is what inspectors found:

Heinrich’s German Grill, 8420 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

On May 16, an inspector observed seven live roaches in the restaurant, including in the dining area and the kitchen.

An inspector observe 17 dead roaches in various areas of restaurant.

The establishment was operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.

Items were stored inside and blocking access to two employee handwash sinks.

A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification, and no other certified food service manager employed at the location.

No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Sausage and veal were being thawed at room temperature.

There was debris under a microwave oven and other equipment at the front counter.

An exterior door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

A follow-up inspection was required.

During a follow-up visit on May 17, an inspector observed seven dead roaches on site. A restaurant operator removed them. Another follow-up visit was required.

During a follow-up visit on May 18, an inspector did not document any more roaches. Other issues remained unresolved. Another follow-up visit was required.

Kelsey’s On Cortez, 7020 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator cleared the lines and re-primed the machine.

An employee handled a cell phone and then failed to wash hands before touching clean equipment. Corrective action was taken.

Raw ground beef was stored over ready-to-eat deli meat in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils and/or single-service items.

A slicer blade was soiled.

There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Walls throughout the kitchen and dishwashing room were soiled.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

An exhaust hood on the cook line was soiled.

Floors were soiled under all equipment in the kitchen.

An exterior door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Speaks Clam Bar, 8764 S.R. 70 E., Lakewood Ranch

The business was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Tongs were stored on oven handles in between uses.

There was standing water an a bad smell under a slicer table.

There was heavy debris and floors were soiled under and behind deep fryers.

An exterior door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

An employee was preparing food without a proper hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

An employee drink was stored in a food service area.

There was an accumulation of limescale inside a dishmachine.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance on the interior and exterior of an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required.

China Taste, 8421 Tuttle Ave., Sarasota

Employees were not wearing gloves and failed to wash hands during food preparation, according to an inspector.

Non-food-grade bags were used to store food in a freezer and walk-in cooler.

Cooked chicken was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse. A restaurant operator discarded the food.

Access to an employee handwash sink was blocked.

An employee handwash sink had been removed. An inspector advised a restaurant operator that a handwash sink must be reinstalled in the same location.

There was no toilet paper provided in a unisex bathroom. Corrective action was taken.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink.

Food prepared more than 24 hours prior was not date-marked.

The interior and exterior of a microwave was soiled.

There was soiling and mold-like substance on reach-in cooler gaskets.

An employee was making food without a hair restraint.

Employee drinks were stored in a food preparation area.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Taco Bell, 15215 Garnet Trail, Bradenton

Diced tomatoes and guacamole were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Grill and oven cleaner was stored above seasonings and a food prep table. Corrective action was taken.

There was mold-like substance on a soda machine and ice chute located at a drive-thru window.

There was heavy soiling and debris on the floor under a soda machine and iced tea area at the drive-thru window.

A drain cover was missing under a triple sink. Corrective action was taken.

Ceiling tiles and vents over food prep and warewashing areas were soiled and dusty.

The restaurant met inspection standards.





Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.