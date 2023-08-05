5 restaurants closed, roaches seen in latest Fort Worth health inspections

Five restaurants were closed for serious health violations and roaches were seen in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

There were 99 inspections in Fort Worth from July 16 to July 29.

Fort Worth inspections are based on demerits. Restaurants receiving more than 30 demerits are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Church’s Chicken at 3344 Lackland Road was closed due to unsanitary conditions and live roaches. Asian Star Buffet at 6920 Ridgmar Meadow Road received 35 demerits and was closed due to an improperly working walk-in cooler. El Amigo Taqueria at 5251 North Beach Street received 26 demerits and was closed due to no hot water. Boopa’s Bagel Deli at 6513 North Beach Street also received 26 demerits and was closed due to not having a three-compartment sink, missing ceiling tiles, and missing floor tiles. Los Aibertos at 6721 Bridge Street received 18 demerits and was closed due to an improperly working walk-in cooler and hot water not reaching the necessary temperature.

Asian Star Buffet and Big Apple Cafe at 14200 Trinity Boulevard were the only two restaurants receiving over 30 demerits.

Big Apple Cafe is subject to legal action moving forward due to repeat violations.

Asian Star Buffet and No Frills Grill & Sports Bar at 12846 South Freeway were the only two restaurants re-inspected.

Roaches were also seen at The Flying Fish at 2913 Montgomery Street, Carniceria La Superior at 700 North Sylvania Avenue, Pan Asia Cusine at 5913 Donnelly Avenue, and Little Caesars Pizza at 3969 Maurice Avenue.

