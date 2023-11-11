5 restaurants closed, several roaches seen in latest Fort Worth health inspections

Five restaurants were closed for serious violations and roaches were seen in several restaurants in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

There were 163 inspections from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4.

Fort Worth health inspection scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all critical violations, then has 48 hours to correct all other violations.

Thai Terrace at 4220 West Vickery Boulevard received 44 demerits and was closed. Multiple dead roaches were observed throughout the kitchen. Numerous live roaches were also seen by a hand sink. Dust, dead roaches, and roach-like residue were observed on the walls and floors of the kitchen.

The restaurant received 18 demerits in a follow-up and was reopened.

Our Cafe at 7420 North Beach St. received 37 demerits and was closed as live roaches were observed in the back of the restaurant near a sink. Inspectors also observed two prep coolers over 54 degrees, as food needs to be maintained at 41 degrees or below.

The restaurant reopened after receiving 20 demerits in a follow-up. Our Cafe had failed an inspection on Oct. 20 with a score of 35. On its first follow-up, it scored 37 demerits and was closed. The restaurant passed its second follow-up with a score of 22 demerits.

Sushi Axiom at 2600 West 7th St. received 36 demerits and was closed due to roaches. It received 18 demerits in a follow-up and reopened.

Quince FW LLC at 1701 River Run received 20 demerits and was closed as inspectors observed no hot water in the establishment. The restaurant reopened as the violation was corrected and hot water was restored on-site.

The Radler at 1229 7th Ave. received 10 demerits and is not allowed to reopen until units are able to maintain appropriate temperatures.

Three other restaurants also received over 30 demerits:

Asian Star Buffet at 6920 Ridgmar Meadow Road, 37

Taco Master at 7057 Ridgmar Meadow Road, 37

Banana Blossom Thai Cuisine at 9160 North Freeway, 32

Banana Blossom Thai Cuisine received four demerits in a follow-up inspections. Taco Master received 22 demerits in a follow-up.

Roaches were also observed at:

Asian Star Buffet

Marisqueria La Perla LLC at 4200 South Freeway, 25

Pacos Mexican Cuisine at 156 West 4th St., 22

Little Caesars Pizza at 3107 Greene Ave., 20

Church’s Chicken at 6430 McCart Ave., 17

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for Oct. 22nd - Nov. 4th, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.