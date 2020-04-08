5 Retailers Beating the Market

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months as of April 8.
Alibaba
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) has a market cap of $531 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 13.39% over the past year.
Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 4.99. As of Wednesday, the share price was 33.83% above the 52-week low and 14.34% below the 52-week high.
The online commerce company has a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 30.23% and return on assets of 15.86% are outperforming 95% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.92 is above the industry median of 0.44.
PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.56% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40%.
Chewy
With a market cap of $13 billion, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 7.4% over the past 12 months.
Shares are trading with a price-sales ratio of 2.75. As of Wednesday, the price was 61.54% above the 52-week low and 19.42% below the 52-week high.
The online shop for pet parents has a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. The return assets of -32.96% is underperforming 95% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.06 is above the industry median of 0.44.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine Capital with 1.27% of outstanding shares, followed by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Viking Global Investors with 0.73% and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management with 0.20%.
Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has a market cap of $10.96 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 9.16% over the past year.
Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 24.05. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is largely overpriced by 124.85% at $166. As of Wednesday, the price was 57.80% above the 52-week low and 33.54% below the 52-week high.
The American apparel and home fashion retailer has a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 126.66% and return on assets of 9.57% are outperforming 88% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.11 is below the industry median of 0.44.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)'s Third Point with 2.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.25%.
CSS Industries
With a market cap of $83 million, CSS Industries Inc. (CSS) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 42.36% over the past 12 months.
Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 0.45. As of Wednesday, the price was 165.54% above the 52-week low and was hitting its 52-week high.
The consumer products company has a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -14.23% and return on assets of -8.08% are underperforming 83% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.15 is below the industry median of 0.44.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' Renaissance Technologies with 3.65% of outstanding shares, followed by Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%.
GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has a market cap of $130 million. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 17.9% over the past 12 months.
Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 55. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 414% at $3.29 per share. As of Wednesday, the price was 31.75% above the 52-week low and 51.03% below the 52-week high.
The company has a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. While the return on equity of 4.37% is underperforming the sector, return on assets of 3.36% is outperforming 53% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.62 is above the industry median of 0.44.
Disclosure: I do not own any of the stocks mentioned.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
