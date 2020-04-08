5 Retailers Beating the Market

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months as of April 8.

Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) has a market cap of $531 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 13.39% over the past year.





a4a1c12a952c106e4701bf45128abfc3.png More

Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 4.99. As of Wednesday, the share price was 33.83% above the 52-week low and 14.34% below the 52-week high.

The online commerce company has a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 30.23% and return on assets of 15.86% are outperforming 95% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.92 is above the industry median of 0.44.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.56% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40%.

Chewy

With a market cap of $13 billion, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 7.4% over the past 12 months.

1d3f2007d12432bce29bb523e607867d.png More

Shares are trading with a price-sales ratio of 2.75. As of Wednesday, the price was 61.54% above the 52-week low and 19.42% below the 52-week high.

The online shop for pet parents has a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. The return assets of -32.96% is underperforming 95% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.06 is above the industry median of 0.44.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine Capital with 1.27% of outstanding shares, followed by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Viking Global Investors with 0.73% and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management with 0.20%.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has a market cap of $10.96 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 9.16% over the past year.

ff8a8fa8a1c0be84745b9bcfe38e1114.png More

Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 24.05. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is largely overpriced by 124.85% at $166. As of Wednesday, the price was 57.80% above the 52-week low and 33.54% below the 52-week high.

The American apparel and home fashion retailer has a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 126.66% and return on assets of 9.57% are outperforming 88% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.11 is below the industry median of 0.44.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)'s Third Point with 2.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.25%.

CSS Industries

With a market cap of $83 million, CSS Industries Inc. (CSS) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 42.36% over the past 12 months.

ff8059e2a89843a400c0e6a80404c176.png More