Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren’t always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions of Americans are making financial choices that will hurt them down the road. According to a GOBankingRates survey, an alarming 64% of Americans will retire broke.

To gain a better understanding of the financial decisions that can tarnish one’s golden years, GOBankingRates interviewed real retirees. Although they’re largely content, they all had at least one nagging money regret they still think about. But now you can learn from their financial mistakes to ensure a happy retirement.

Last updated: Dec. 6, 2019

Create a Comprehensive Financial Plan

Drew Parker went on to create The Complete Retirement Planner when he retired, but he wished he had paid more attention to retirement planning much earlier.

“When I was younger, I wish that I had known the full value of having a comprehensive financial plan,” he said. “I didn’t create one until I was actually ready to retire, but I wish I had created one decades before. To my younger self, I would say, ‘Create a financial plan as early in your career as possible so that you won’t have to guess and hope about what it will take to become financially secure.'”

Check Out: 25 Ways To Maximize Your Retirement Savings

What You Can Do

Create a financial plan — either with an advisor or on your own — that outlines your retirement needs and wants, and how to get there. Your retirement planning should take into account your values and goals, your risk tolerance, your goal retirement age and the lifestyle you want. Once you’ve established how you want your retirement to look, calculate how much to save for retirement and how long it will take you to save that much based on the amount of income you expect from your investments, retirement savings, Social Security benefits and other income streams. You can always readjust your plans as needed.

One way to get started right now with your financial planning is to open a high-dividend account like PenFed’s Premium Online Savings Account. You can grow your savings with a 1.40% annual percentage yield (APY)1 on balances below $250,000. By choosing this type of account, your money will be safely put away but still working for you and available when needed.

1 FEDERALLY INSURED BY NCUA. To receive any advertised product, you must become a member of PenFed Credit Union. APY (Annual Percentage Yield) is accurate as of December 13, 2019, and is subject to change at any time. Fees may reduce earnings. Government regulations restrict certain types of withdrawals from your Pentagon Federal Savings Account up to six times per monthly dividend cycle. If you exceed the permitted number of withdrawals, a fee will be assessed which may affect your earnings. Earn dividends on balances below $250,000 per statement cycle. $5 minimum to open the account. Premium Online Savings account holders must agree to electronic delivery of account opening disclosures and monthly statements.

Take Advantage Of a 401(k)

“Back when we lived paycheck to paycheck with four kids at home, I wish we had put as little as $20 per pay period into a 401(k) or 403(b) (for educators),” said Pam Davis, a former speech pathologist at schools in the Omaha school system. “We thought we needed hundreds each month to save for retirement, and since that wasn’t an option, we had years where we put nothing into our accounts.” Once the couple became empty nesters, they tried to make up for lost time but it proved more difficult than they anticipated. They never reached their goal.

Fortunately, Davis worked in a field that offered a pension. “I had no choice but to give a set amount to the retirement account and my employer matched it at 101%. At the time, I didn’t even think about it, but now realize how wonderful that was. In fact, with little money in the 401(k) and 403(b) accounts, it is our lifesaver,” she said.

What You Can Do

You don’t have to live below your means to take advantage of an employer-sponsored retirement program. You decide how much you’re willing to contribute per paycheck. Start small if you need to, and as your salary increases, increase your contributions accordingly.