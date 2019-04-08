The 5 Rising Design Stars to Watch in 2019

A host of rising stars from around the glove are pushing the limits of furniture design. Here, meet five talents redesigning the world.

MATTEO CIBIC

When Matteo Cibic was a teenager and obsessed with becoming the pope, his parents, rather than sending him to the Vatican, arranged a summer internship with his Uncle Aldo—the famed Milanese product designer, acolyte of Ettore Sottsass, and cofounder of the irreverent Memphis design movement. It was a life-changing experience. Cibic, now 35, went on to study art and design, and is building a career driven by playful zoomorphic and anthropomorphic forms—think ceramic figurines of donkeys wearing suits or a menagerie of imaginary-creature vessels with odd, outsize noses. “I like the objects in my house to keep me company,” he says. “I try to give them a soul and a personality.”

Cibic’s larger aim, however, is to bring warmth and emotion back to interiors. In a recent collection of rugs for Moret, he sought to re-create, using geometric patterns, metal insets, and metallic thread, a time during his Venice childhood when he was fascinated by the way light bouncing off the canals reflected onto the ceilings of the city’s palazzi. His new collection for the Indian brand Scarlet Splendour, which will debut this spring, opulently merges Eastern and Western influences. “Over the past 30 years, everyone got into Nordic minimalism, and I don’t see why our homes have to be that cold,” Cibic says. “I prefer the idea that when you enter a space you have a sense of wonder, a wow effect.”

ROOMS

It’s an odd but telling fact that when Keti Toloraia and Nata Janberidze, the 37-year-olds behind the Tbilisi studio Rooms, did the interiors for Georgia’s first Design Hotels location, in 2012, the owner asked if he could appropriate the name of their company for his new property. Such was the power of their international reputation, which has only grown since then. As the only Georgian design firm to consistently exhibit abroad, and repped by powerhouse galleries like the Future Perfect, in New York, and Rossana Orlandi, in Milan, Rooms has single-handedly put its country on the design map.

The pair’s elevated aesthetic has always been in sync with European design trends, but lately they’ve also begun incorporating references to their homeland, making their work even more compelling to outsiders. They’ve created benches and consoles inspired by Soviet brutalist bus stops and researched the centuries-old primitive wood furniture native to a mountainous Georgian region called Svaneti to create chunky, rough-hewn tables and chairs. “We decided we wanted to pay tribute to our heritage, because when you’re growing up it’s not something you value,” Toloraia says. That series will form the basis for a third Rooms Hotel, opening this summer, in the ski resort of Bakuriani; they’re also working on a Le Méridien in Batumi, on the Black Sea. At this rate, they will have redesigned the whole country before long. “It’s a great time to be here,” Toloraia says.