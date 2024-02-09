5 romantic, swoon-worthy Michigan getaways to enjoy this Valentine's Day

A dozen red roses and a box of chocolates not cutting it anymore?

How about a charming getaway to trigger Cupid's arrow to spring from his bow?

Here's five romantic places in Michigan for you and your significant to take a trip to this Valentine's Day.

Weber's Boutique Hotel & Restaurant

Weber's Boutique Hotel in Ann Arbor offers a variety of room and suite options, some poolside or with a poolside balcony – although that may be a bit irrelevant in the Michigan winter. To add a dash of extra romance to your stay, you can add on a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries with sparkling wine served in souvenir glasses; a fruit, cheese and wine tray; a chocolate lovers' tray of chocolate-covered strawberries, truffles and brownies; or a bottle of wine.

Down at the warm and jazzy Weber's Restaurant, there will be a live pianist on Valentine's Day to serenade couples into the night.

More: Cupid's Hideaway in Royal Oak decked out for Valentine's Day

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa up in Traverse City boasts a plethora of ways to treat your sweetheart, from spa specials to a romantic dinner at the adjacent Aerie Restaurant & Lounge or inside a private igloo at the Clubhouse to a competitive date night bowling and axe throwing at The Den. But their Sweethearts Package, available Feb. 8-18, takes the cake with two nights' accommodations at the resort in the room of your choosing and $250 credit to be used on activities around the resort. For an additional charge, you can add on chocolate-covered strawberries, a bottle of sparkling wine and even a rose petal-covered bed.

Plus, while you're in the area, drop over and taste some local wines from the famous Traverse City Wineries, like Mari Vineyards or Chateau Chantal.

Castle in the Country Bed & Breakfast Inn

Outside of Allegan, about 45 miles southwest of Grand Rapids, Castle in the Country Bed & Breakfast Inn presents surrounded by 65 acres of secluded property – they'll loan you snowshoes to explore the property if you so desire – with homemade breakfast every morning and warm igloos to escape to in the evening. Turning up the dial on romantic allure with each amenity, eight of the 10 extravagant rooms and suites offer a king-sized bed, electric fireplace and jetted tub.

But you may need to hurry, the rooms go fast; the weekend following Valentine's Day is already mostly booked, but if you can squeeze in a night or two during the week, Castle in the Country still has a good amount of availability left. Call (269) 673-8054 to reserve a room.

More: K Marie Photography captures 'Stranger Session' blind dates

The English Inn

The English Inn in Eaton Rapids, just over 14 miles south of Lansing, has a variety of rooms and cottages to choose from, many with jacuzzi tubs, gas fireplaces, king beds and beautiful views of the English countryside-inspired property. On Valentine's Day, the inn is offering two romantic four-course dinners dining either in their adjoining restaurant and pub or their heated outdoor conservatory. To further dazzle your darling, you can purchase packages with your reservation of wine and chocolate, morning mimosas or the "ultimate getaway" with a champagne dinner and a bedside breakfast.

With limited space, rooms go fast. Check availability here.

The Historic Webster House

Historic Webster House in Bay City has six luxurious rooms available, each with ensuite baths and fireplaces and some with whirlpool tubs, saunas and skylights. They offer gourmet breakfasts in the dining room or in bed for a $20 charge and a variety of romantic add-ons to tack on, between flowers, massages and spa treatments, champagne or wine and sweet treats – even a proposal package.

However, with only a handful of rooms to choose from, The Historic Webster House also tends to book up fast, especially on weekends. Check availability here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 5 romantic Michigan getaways to enjoy this Valentine's Day