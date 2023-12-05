5 run from stolen car in Lakewood, 1 boy drowns in swamp

Officers stopping a stolen car in Lakewood chased after the suspects when they ran out of the car -- two were caught and two got away.

A fifth suspect drowned in a swamp attempting to get away, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

At about 10:05 p.m. on Dec. 2, officers found a stolen Kia Sportage traveling westbound on Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest near Lakewood Drive.

As officers waited for additional law enforcement, they followed the car without lights or sirens.

Eventually, the stolen car neared a locked gate to Lochburn Middle School on 86th Street Southwest.

Officers turned on their lights and sirens and the driver continued north on Woodlawn Avenue South, stopping at a dead end.

Five people jumped out of the car and ran east toward a swamp.

As officers recovered the stolen car, they found a modified handgun on the ground and another gun inside the car.

They soon found two juveniles who tried to run away.

Officers continued to search for the other suspects when they saw one about 40 feet out in the swamp.

As officers called for the juvenile to come out of the water, he refused to come out. Officers went out into the water, finding him unresponsive.

The boy was transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Officers remained in the area searching for the fourth and fifth suspects. They did not find any other suspects but did locate a third gun in the swamp.