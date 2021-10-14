5 salon-worthy nail kits to try at home

Here are five at-home nails kits that can give you salon-worthy results, from gel nails to extensions. The Makartt Poly Nail Extension Gel Kit comes with everything you need to sculpt your own nail extensions, which can last about two weeks. The Ohora semicured gel nail stickers have various designs for manicures and pedicures. The nail stickers harden like a gel manicure once they’re cured with a UV lamp. The dip-powder kit by DipWell is a multi-step process that helps you achieve a long-lasting dip manicure at home. Le Mini Macaron sells gel-manicure kits that come with macaron-shaped LED lamps. The brand also sells polish removers and sheet masks for your fingernails. For lengthy gel extensions, Kiara Sky sells a Gelly Tips kit that comes with 500 gel tips in various shapes and sizes.