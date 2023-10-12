5 San Fernando Valley businesses broken into overnight

At least five San Fernando Valley businesses were broken into early Thursday morning.

In Encino, Salon Ferere and Esso Mediterranean Bistro, both in the 17900 block of Ventura Boulevard, were targeted at about 3:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three suspects were seen fleeing the scene, though they were able to elude an LAPD pursuit.

At about 4 a.m., Vertex rx, located at 11273 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in San Fernando, was also broken into, though it is unknown if anything was stolen, police said.

A similar group of three men was spotted before they fled the scene in a black sedan.

Police said it’s currently unknown if these are the same thieves from Encino, but the descriptions of them are the same.

Another pair of break-ins in Van Nuys, Balboa Smoke Shop and Baskin-Robbins in the 7600 block of Balboa Blvd, were also reported, though details are limited about those incidents.

Alexis Lewis and Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.

