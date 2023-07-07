5 San Joaquin County men indicted in alleged drug trafficking ring

A federal grand jury has charged five San Joaquin County men for drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Jorge Omar Arredondo Garcia, 44, of Lodi; Gregorio Ontiveros Verdugo, 39, of Morada; Jose Manuel Ontiveros Verdugo, 37, of Stockton, Alberto Navarro Zapata, 36, of Stockton; and Wilfredo Reyes, 48, of Manteca were all part of a 13-count indictment.

The men were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, and unlawful use of a telephone, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said.

Between July 2019 and December 2019, the accused allegedly conspired with each other and with others to distribute methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the alleged drug trafficking ring. During the investigation, an undercover agent bought 11 pounds of methamphetamine and a half pound of heroin from the group, the DOJ alleges.

The DOJ also alleges that the group attempted to send 50 pounds of methamphetamine to Nebraska, as well as 21 pounds of the same drug to Pennsylvania. Law enforcement intercepted both shipments.

Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the San Joaquin County Probation Department, the Stockton Police Department, and the Tracy Police Department assisted the FBI in its investigation.

If convicted, the men could spend the rest of their lives behind bars and must pay a $10 million fine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

