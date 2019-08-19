The 5 Scariest Numbers in Canopy Growth's Q1 Report

For years, cannabis stocks have been practically unstoppable, and their robust long-term growth prospects were to thank for their outperformance. Depending on your preferred source, the global pot industry could see sales soar from $3.4 billion in 2014, to anywhere from $50 billion to $200 billion by the end of the next decade. That's more than enough growth to get the attention of Wall Street and investors.

Unfortunately, next-big-thing investments tend to have a fairly common Achilles' heel. Namely, that they're fundamentally flawed in their early stages and typically nowhere near profitable. Even though Canada legalized recreational marijuana in October, and numerous U.S. states have given the OK to medical and/or adult-use weed, most pot stocks are still losing money. Eventually, this becomes a problem for companies with soaring valuations.

Last week, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), the largest cannabis stock in the world by market cap, reported its highly anticipated first-quarter operating results and, not surprisingly, it wasn't well-received by investors. While you may have heard some tidbits of information surrounding the company's report, the following five figures are what truly sum up just how bad it was.

1. Sales are running in place

The headline figure that really freaked out Wall Street was that Canopy Growth's sales missed the consensus forecast of around 109 million Canadian dollars (that's in gross revenue, which doesn't include excise taxes paid). In the fiscal first quarter, the company wound up reporting CA$103.4 million in gross sales, or CA$90.5 million after excise taxes were factored in. By comparison, Canopy delivered CA$94.1 million in net sales in the sequential fourth quarter, meaning it suffered through a sequential revenue decline, which should be unheard of in the rapidly expanding pot industry.

Of course, things reversed a bit from the sales sluggishness the company experienced in the fourth quarter. For example, the fourth quarter saw Canopy report a decline in cannabis revenue from the sequential third quarter. That didn't happen in the first quarter, where cannabis net revenue hit CA$71.7 million, which is higher than the CA$68.9 million in net cannabis sales in Q4 2019. Mind you, I'm not suggesting that Wall Street should be pleased with this minimal sequential net cannabis sales growth. However, it's important to recognize that this wasn't the reason the company's sales reversed course.

Rather, the culprit looks to be revenue in the company's "Other" segment, which includes vaporizer accessories company Storz & Bickel, as well as extraction services and clinical partnerships. Even though "Other" segment revenue rose nearly 1,500% year-over-year, the CA$18.8 million Canopy reported in Q1 2020 was notably lower than the CA$24.2 million generated in the sequential fourth quarter. This is why Canopy suffered a sequential sales decline.

