5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden at the G7 Summit

Hong Kong police arrested five directors at the Apple Daily newspaper early on Thursday morning, including its editor-in-chief, local media reported, in the latest blow to the newspaper's jailed owner Jimmy Lai. Hong Kong Police's National Security Department said in a statement that five directors of a company had been arrested on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security. It said only that the five included four men and a woman aged b