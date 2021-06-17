5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden at the G7 Summit

The Week Staff
Political Cartoon.
Political Cartoon.

Steve Kelley | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.
Political Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.
Political Cartoon.

Tom Stiglich | Copyright 2021 MediaNews

Political Cartoon.
Political Cartoon.

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.
Political Cartoon.

Patrick Chappatte | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

You may also like

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

'No one will be spared': Georgia election workers have reportedly received a 'torrent' of threats from Trump supporters

Stephen Colbert puts on his pants and tells jokes before his studio audience for the 1st time in 460 days

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories