5 Seasonal Side Gigs That Pay at Least $15 per Hour

The upcoming holidays are revealing the true impact that inflation has had on the average American. According to economic research from Indeed, 33% more people are looking for seasonal holiday jobs on Indeed this year compared to last. Unfortunately, retailers are bracing for a slower holiday season, so demand for seasonal employees is down by 8.2%. The share of job postings noting an urgent need for help has fallen from 10% to 6%.

But even with more people looking for fewer holiday side gigs, there's still plenty of wintertime work to be had that pays at least $15 an hour. If you're looking for some extra cash to get you through the holidays and help you ring in the new year in good financial shape, the following jobs have open positions that need to be filled.

Seasonal Retail Sales Associate

Estimated hourly pay: $15

Indeed says that the national average holiday retail sales job pays $15 an hour. Other top job sites list averages that are a little higher or lower, but $15 is definitely out there for the taking.

Target announced that it's hiring 100,000 seasonal workers starting at its recently increased company-wide minimum wage range of $15-$24 an hour. Indeed says that Nordstrom averages $17. Several retail giants -- like Hobby Lobby, Best Buy, Costco and CVS -- recently boosted their starting wage to $15-$18.50, although it's unclear if that will apply to seasonal workers in all cases.

You know what the work entails. When you do your Christmas shopping, sales associates are the people on the other side of the registers or in the aisles stocking shelves and waiting to answer your questions.

Holiday Decorator

Estimated hourly pay: $16

Holiday decorating is either something that you have to do or something that you love to do. If you fall into the second group, ZipRecruiter says you can make an average of $16 an hour putting your passion to work.

A search on Google Jobs reveals the many different kinds of places that require skilled and creative holiday decorators to help them deck the halls. Retailers hire decorators to get their stores in the holiday spirit. Hospitals and airports hire them, as do businesses and individuals who are hosting parties or who don't have the time or inclination to decorate themselves. In other cases, companies that specialize in interior design hire seasonal holiday decorators.

All Things Amazon

Estimated hourly pay: $16 and up

In September, Amazon announced it was raising its minimum wage to between $16 and $26 an hour, depending on location and position. Average hourly pay for transportation and customer fulfillment jobs jumped from $18 to more than $19 an hour.

The company's seasonal job board currently has open positions for sortation center warehouse associates starting at $18.25-$21.50. Fulfillment center warehouse associates make over $16 and it's up to $19.25 for delivery station warehouse associates.

There are many other seasonal positions currently open that pay $16, $17 and more per hour.

Gift Wrapper

Estimated hourly pay: $17

If you've got a knack for using tape, scissors, wrapping paper, ribbons and bows to turn merchandise into perfectly packaged presents, there's a high-paying side hustle with your name on it.

According to ZipRecruiter, seasonal gift wrappers make an average of $17 an hour. Google Jobs listings show a wide range of potential work environments. Retailers like Bloomingdale's and Williams Sonoma are hiring in-store gift wrappers, but there are also openings at small businesses, local wine shops, automotive groups, hospitals, malls and warehouses.

Personal Vehicle Delivery Driver

Estimated hourly pay: $18-$25

If carting around boxes in a big company truck or van doesn't appeal to you, you can deliver packages full-time in your own car. UPS personal vehicle drivers wear the famous brown uniform while they earn an average of $21 an hour paid weekly, plus mileage reimbursement and, in some locations, a phone stipend.

If you opt for Amazon Flex, you'll still get to deliver in your own vehicle, but you'll work as an independent contractor -- and the average driver can expect to make $18-$25 an hour.

Pay rates are accurate as of Nov. 8, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Seasonal Side Gigs That Pay at Least $15 per Hour