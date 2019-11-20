5 Secrets to Making Your Money Last in Retirement

If you have plenty of money socked away for your retirement years, you're to be commended. An estimated 1 in 5 Americans has nothing at all saved for retirement, a Northwestern Mutual survey found.

Retirement costs are rising while public trust in Social Security is eroding, but the news is not all gloom and doom.

With a little planning, your golden years can be the most fulfilling of your life. You’ll be as confident about the future as those smiling, active seniors in commercials for banks and pain relievers.

You’re not likely to outlive your savings if you follow these five tips.

1. Keep earning money

If you keep working, you'll have lots of company.

Around 20% of the senior population is still in the workforce, reports Provision Living, an operator of senior living communities. A surprising 45% of survey respondents said they could afford to retire, but they just enjoy working.

You don’t necessarily have to work full time or stay in your current job. Retirement is a golden opportunity to leverage those skills, talents or hobbies you’ve always wished you had more time for.

Teach music, or get a gig in a piano bar. Cruise ships need casino workers, photographers and tango instructors. If you like kids, consider substitute teaching or church nursery work. Real estate jobs are flexible and can be highly lucrative.

2. Work with a professional

Even savvy savers like you can benefit from expert advice.

Professional financial planners are aware of unique challenges that retirees face. They can create a customized saving, investing and spending plan for your circumstances that will preserve your quality of life even when costs inevitably rise.

Financial planning services are even available online now, through advisory firms such as Facet Wealth.

A financial planner also can help keep your money safe. People 50 and older hold almost 70% of the country’s bank deposits, according to AARP, and that makes them prime targets for exploitation. Advisers teach clients to avoid the latest scams.

3. Maximize your Social Security

