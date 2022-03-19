5 separate shootings reported across Hampton Roads overnight

At least 11 people were shot, three fatally, in five separate incidents across the Hampton Roads region in a barrage of violence Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Five people were shot, and two killed, on Granby Street in downtown Norfolk when gunfire erupted at a bar around 2 a.m. A man and woman fatally shot after a fight broke out inside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to police. Three other men were injured.

The Norfolk Police Department is also investigating at least one other fatal shooting that occurred overnight. Police were called to the 2700 block of Myrtle Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday and found Leonco S. Lamb, 31, of Norfolk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

In Newport News, three men were injured in a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Ivy Avenue. Police responded to the scene and found three men with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

In Portsmouth, police said a man was shot and seriously injured around 8:40 p.m. Friday night. Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Portsmouth Blvd. and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

Early Saturday, around 2 a.m., a man walked into Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk with a gunshot wound. The man told the Suffolk Police Department the shooting happened in 100 block of West Washington Street, but police said they were unable to locate the crime scene.

Police have not announced any suspect or arrest information in any of the shootings.

