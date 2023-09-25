5 shootings, 2 deaths, 12 hours — CMPD investigating Sunday night violence

Multiple deadly acts across Charlotte mark a violent start to the week.

From University City to south Charlotte, CMPD is investigating at least five shootings, all of which occurred within 12 hours, according to MEDIC.

The Homicides

At least three people were involved in the two deadly shootings from Sunday night.

In University City, two people were found shot at a gas station along Mallard Creek Road around 10 p.m. Sunday.

One man died at the scene, and the other victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting started as an argument.

“Gun crime is real, there are victims and families on the other side of this,” said Jackie Bryley with CMPD. “This is real life out here and the detectives and the officers work very hard to prevent incidents like this and at some point find closure for those families.”

In west Charlotte, a man was found shot and killed on Eddington Street near West Boulevard.

Police have not released the cause of the shootings and whether a suspect has been identified.

The Shootings

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, one person suffered life-threatening injuries from a shooting on East Woodlawn Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened at a gas station near the intersection of I-77 and Billy Graham Parkway.

CMPD has not released more information on the shooting or those involved.

In northwest Charlotte, one person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot on Morning Breeze Lane around 3:30 p.m.

Early Monday morning, someone was hospitalized with minor injuries related to a shooting in South End along Fairwood Avenue.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Southside Park.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD asking about suspects and causes to the violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

