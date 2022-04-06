I-5 shootout suspect charged with murdering Tri-Cities teen in his bedroom 3 years ago

Three years after robbers left a Kennewick 18-year-old dying in his bedroom, the suspected gunmen was arrested after a high-speed shootout near Seattle.

Lawrence Isaiah Groce, 23, is facing one count of first-degree murder in Benton County after his DNA was reportedly linked to the shotgun left behind by the Kennewick killer, according to court documents.

Groce is accused of working with two fellow gang members on a plan to rob Hunter Black, who had been involved in illegal activities to make money, show court documents.

Black died after being shot in the chest at his Yelm Street home in October 2018.

Groce was arrested Tuesday, April 2, after people in two vehicles were shooting at each other while headed north on Interstate 5 near the I-405 interchange.

Groce was booked into the King County Jail, along with two other suspects.

Black lived in the Yew Street home with his pregnant girlfriend, Cynarra Scott, and another couple.

Cynarra Scott holds her son, Forrest, in 2019 next to Dalyn Larsen, who is holding a photo of her brother Hunter Black. Scott was pregnant when two masked men entered their home and shot Hunter Black.

At the time, Scott woke up to hear Black shouting at two masked men standing in the doorway. Then one of them shot Black in the chest.

A roommate punched one intruder and tried to grabbed another but the attackers got away, leaving behind the shotgun that killed Black.

3-year investigation

Kennewick investigators traced the shotgun back to a Pasco woman, who said her great-grandson, Kavonte “KC” Conley, kept it under his bed.

Through a series of tips and interviews, they learned about the robbery plan was hatched with Groce and Wardell “Eniko” Braxton at Conley’s grandmother’s house, said the documents.

Investigators were told that Groce and Conley were the men in Black’s doorway.

After the shooting, the would-be robbers drove to the Burger King at 10th Avenue and Washington Street to figure out what to do next.

Braxton also allegedly told his girlfriend the morning of the murder that Conley left for Seattle and “if (Kavonte’s) fingerprints were found, he would go to jail forever,” according to the court records.

Story continues

Braxton and Conley have not been charged in the shooting or the attempted robbery.

A memorial of candles, flowers and a can of soda for murder victim Hunter Black, 18, was set on the sidewalk outside the fence of the home at 401 S. Yelm St. in Kennewick in October 2018.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory discovered DNA on the spent shell inside the shotgun, and ruled out Conley and Braxton.

While detectives didn’t initially have a sample of Groce’s DNA, they were able to get one after interviewing him in Dec. 22, 2020, when he was in the Clark County jail on an unrelated crime.

Court documents say the WSP crime laboratory reported the DNA profile is 7.4 decillion times more likely to have come from Groce than a random individual. A decillion is a one followed by 33 zeroes.

Groce denied any involvement, and claimed his name was being brought up because the other two men were upset with him.