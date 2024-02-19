5 shot, 1 critical at Waffle House on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House early Monday morning on Indy’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the Waffle House in the 2600 block of South Lynhurst Drive on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located at least five people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. One person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. There was no word on the other four victims’ condition.

No other information was made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.

