5 shot, 1 fatally, in Wicker Park drive-by early Sunday, Chicago police say

Five people were shot, including one who later died, in a Wicker Park drive-by shooting early Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 3:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired by someone in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.

A 32-year-old man suffered “a fatal gunshot wound to the chest,” and he was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to police. The man had not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office early Sunday.

Others injured include:

A man, 30, was shot once in his left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

A woman, 22, was shot in her right leg and taken to Stroger where her condition was stabilized.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in her back and she was taken to Stroger where her condition was stabilized.

Another woman, 25, went to Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound to her left leg and her condition was stabilized.

No arrests had been made and the shooting remained under investigation.

