5 shot, 1 fatally, in Wicker Park drive-by Sunday were among 24 shot in approximately 12 hours

Five people were shot, including one who later died, in a Wicker Park drive-by shooting early Sunday, according to Chicago police. They were among 24 people shot between roughly 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, two fatally.

Along with the 2-year-old girl and 70-year-old man shot Friday afternoon and nine others wounded earlier Saturday, there had been at least 39 people shot in Chicago through Sunday afternoon.

In the Wicker Park mass shooting, officers were called to the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 3:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired by someone in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.

A 32-year-old man suffered “a fatal gunshot wound to the chest,” and he was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to police. The man had not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office early Sunday.

Others injured include:

A man, 30, was shot once in his left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

A woman, 22, was shot in her right leg and taken to Stroger where her condition was stabilized.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in her back and she was taken to Stroger where her condition was stabilized.

Another woman, 25, went to Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound to her left leg and her condition was stabilized.

Before the fatal shooting early Sunday, the most recent homicide was of a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot in Little Village Saturday night around 7:15 p.m., police said. The man had been standing on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Kildare Avenue when two people pulled up in a vehicle, got out and began shooting at him. He had not been identified Sunday afternoon.

At least six teens were among the injured during the roughly 12-hour period. A day after two teens were shot in Lithuanian Plaza and two 16-year-olds were among three people shot at one time in Lawndale, at least two teenage boys also were wounded in unrelated shootings early Sunday, a little more than an hour apart from one other.

Story continues

In the Saturday shooting at 5:53 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 70th Street, an 18-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital when he was critically wounded after being shot in the chest and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the left arm and was in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.

Almost exactly two hours later, a 20-year-old man and a girl, 16, and a boy, 16, were shot in the 3500 block of West 12th Place, police said. The trio had been in the street when a vehicle pulled up and at least one occupant started shooting at them. The man and boy were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and the girl to Stroger Hospital and all three had been in good condition.

Then on Sunday, a 17-year-old arrived at University of Chicago Medical Center around 3 a.m. with gunshot wounds to a leg and his pelvic area, according to police. He was treated and listed in good condition, but would not tell officers when or where the shooting took place, causing authorities to use the hospital’s Hyde Park address as the location.

“He has refused to cooperate with officers or state where the (shooting) occurred,” according to a media notification from police.

Earlier, a 16-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, just outside of Garfield Park, around 1:50 a.m. He suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and was driven by a friend to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said. The teen said he did not see who shot him or where the shots came from.

Also early Sunday, at least two men were shot in apparently unrelated shootings by people in passing vehicles, police said.

Around 3:40 a.m. a 26-year-old man was driving in the 3000 block of North Sheridan Road in Lakeview East when someone in a passing vehicle shot through his vehicle, grazing his back. He continued to a nearby location on Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive where he was met by paramedics, but ultimately he declined additional medical treatment.

A man, 33, who was standing on a South Austin sidewalk, in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue around 12:40 a.m. was in critical condition after being shot in the arm and torso, police said.

———