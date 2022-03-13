5 shot, 1 killed at Columbia apartments that are home to college students, cops say

A 20-year-old woman is dead and four other people were injured in an overnight shooting, the Columbia Police Department said Sunday.

Police said the shooting was at 810 Pulaski St., the Greene Crossing Apartments, which is marketed as an apartment complex primarily for college students. That’s within a couple of blocks of both Huger Street and Colonial Life Arena.

University of South Carolina officials did not immediately respond to messages inquiring if any USC students were involved in the shooting.

At about 2 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at the apartment complex, police said in a news release.

Responding officers said they saw multiple people running and driving away from the scene. Officers were able to interview several people who were leaving the area, according to the release.

Additional officers went into the apartment building and found five shooting victims; a 22-year-old male, a 20-year-old female, a 19-year-old male and two 16-year-old males.

All of the victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 20-year-old woman died, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the woman after notifying the next of kin.

Two of the victims were treated and released, according to the news release. There was no word on which victims were released.

Further information on the conditions of the other shooting victims was not available.

The victims were at a party inside the apartment when an argument started and multiple people began shooting, police said. There was no word on how many people were firing guns or what they were arguing about prior to the shooting.

The shooting continues to be investigated by police, who collected evidence at the scene and are working to determine if surveillance video can provide more information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.