5 shot, 1 killed after group fires 50 rounds into crowd outside club, Texas cops say

Five people were shot and at least one is dead after a group opened fire into a crowd of patrons standing outside a Houston-area club, Texas police said.

Deputies responded to the shooting in northwest Harris County after 2 a.m. on Jan. 15, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a news briefing at the scene.

A number of people were gathered outside the club when a vehicle pulled up, multiple armed people got out and started shooting, Gonzalez said, adding that over 50 shots were fired.

Two men and three women were hit, Gonzalez said, and one of the five victims was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gonzalez did not know the conditions of the remaining victims, who were all taken to hospitals for treatment.

Investigators were searching the scene for evidence, surveillance video and witnesses, Gonzalez said. As of Sunday morning, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 713-222-8477.

