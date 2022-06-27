5 shot, 1 man dead in overnight shooting at Tacoma home

Five people were shot, with one killed, in a shooting at a Tacoma home late Sunday night, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 10:35 p.m. on June 27, police responded to a report that multiple people had been shot at a home in the 900 block of East 52nd Street.

A second report said there were two shooting suspects and one was still at the location.

When officers arrived, a man walked out of the house and collapsed. According to police, the 34-year-old man became combative when officers attempted to provide medical help.

Once the man was detained, he was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officers found a second man on the ground in the backyard. The 38-year-old man was declared dead by the Tacoma Fire Department.

Officers also found a 35-year-old woman outside with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Inside the home officers found another woman and three children, all uninjured.

According to police, a 28-year-old man who had been shot at the home left the scene in a car.

The driver of the car pulled over at the corner of East 48th Street and Portland Avenue and called 911.

When the ambulance arrived, the 28-year-old man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old man who was also shot at the home, left the scene on his own and went to a Lakewood hospital with gunshot wounds.

When officers found the 32-year-old man at the hospital, he was detained and eventually booked into the Pierce County Jail for assault.