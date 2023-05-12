5 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Five people were shot, two fatally, in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to police.

A group of people was standing in the 600 block of West 61st Place at 5:35 p.m. when two people jumped out of a car and shot at them, Chicago police said. The shooters then fled the scene.

A 19-year-old man was hit in the shoulder and transported to UChicago Medicine, where he was pronounced dead. Another man, 26, was transported to the same hospital, where he also died, according to police.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and was initially reported to be in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman was also shot in the arm and taken to Stroger. Her condition was initially unknown. Another man, 21, was struck in the arm and transported to St. Bernard Hospital. He was initially reported in good condition.

Police said there is no one in custody as of Thursday night and Area One detectives are investigating.

