5 shot, 2 killed after teens are asked to leave family gathering, Oklahoma cops say

A shooting at a family gathering left two people dead and three injured, according to Oklahoma police.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, officers with the Tulsa Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at a home on the city’s northeast side, police said in a news release.

There were more than a dozen people at the gathering, including adults, young children and teenagers, police said.

At some point, a 16-year-old got into an argument with someone at the gathering and was told to leave, along with his 15-year-old friend, police said, adding that both of the teens were armed.

Investigators said the 16-year-old was the boyfriend of a guest invited to the gathering.

The teens were escorted out of the home by a 40-year-old father who was carrying a semi-automatic rifle, according to police.

Once outside the home, the father and the 16-year-old opened fire on each other, and the teen was killed, police said. The father was also fatally struck by gunfire, collapsed and dropped his rifle.

The man’s 20-year-old son grabbed the rifle and exchanged gunfire with the other teen, and both were wounded, according to police.

The 20-year-old was shot in the leg and hip, and the 15-year-old is in critical condition, police say. An 18-year-old was also struck and possibly paralyzed, officials added.

An investigation is underway.

Officials have not publicly identified anyone involved.

