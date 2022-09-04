5 shot on Charleston street in late night shooting; 2 face gun charges

Five people were wounded overnight in a shooting on a Charleston street.

Charleston police report that all five were transported to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened close to 1 a.m. Sunday on busy King Street at the intersection with Morris Street, a popular nightlife area of the city. The scene of the shooting is four blocks north of Marion Square.

A number of people were detained at the scene and two people were arrested and charged with firearm violations, Charleston police said in a press release Sunday morning.

All five people shot were adults, the police said. A sixth person was originally thought to have been shot, but their injuries were determined to have been caused by a fall during the incident, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.