5 shot, children missing, in series of attacks in Tucson, Ariz.

A series of attacks Sunday afternoon in Arizona have ended with five people shot, including one fatality, and two or three children missing, Tucson police said. The suspect in the attacks was critically wounded by an officer.

  • AP Top Stories July 19 A

    Here's the latest for Monday July 19th: Suspect and at least five others shot in Tucson; Sentencing scheduled in Capitol Riot felony case; Dangerous wildfire weather forecast in California and Oregon; Merkel visits Germany flood damage.

  • Adventurous Michigan newlyweds' honeymoon advice: Take a (2,193-mile) hike!

    Instead of a conventional cruise or trip to exotic location, this adventurous Michigan couple is hiking the Appalachian Trail for six months.

  • Anger as French protesters compare vaccines to Nazi horrors

    A French Holocaust survivor has denounced anti-vaccination protesters comparing themselves to Jews who were persecuted by Nazi Germany during World War II. French officials and anti-racism groups joined the 94-year-old in expressing indignation. As more than 100,000 people marched around France against government vaccine rules on Saturday, some demonstrators wore yellow stars recalling the ones the Nazis forced Jews to wear. Other demonstrators carried signs evoking the Auschwitz death camp or South Africa’s apartheid regime, claiming the French government was unfairly mistreating them with its anti-pandemic measures.

  • Much-needed rain comes in excess to Arizona

    Scattered thunderstorms across Arizona brought beneficial rain to areas that have been facing drought, but far too much too quickly, resulting in flash flooding.

  • LeBron James shouts out his 'haters' as 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' makes $32M opening weekend

    LeBron James can help a poorly-reviewed movie bring in boatloads of cash on opening weekend.

  • Kaitlyn Bristowe Responds to Fans Calling Out Her "Privileged Problems" After She Posts Emotional Footage

    "That's what I got in my DMs."

  • 'Most Wanted' suspect caught after asking about reward money for her arrest on police Facebook post

    A woman who was on the run for allegedly being an accessory to a murder in March has been arrested after commenting on the police department’s Facebook post asking about her reward money. The strange ordeal began last Wednesday when the Tulsa Police Department in Oklahoma posted a couple of images of Lorraine Graves on Facebook as part of their “Weekly Most Wanted” campaign. “The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about the whereabouts of Lorraine Graves,” the post read.

  • DeSantis slams Biden administration's 'double standard' on Cuban immigrants

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at President Joe Biden’s immigration policies over the weekend, accusing the administration of having a double standard when it comes to allowing Cuban migrants.

  • Biden Admin Blames China for Microsoft Email Hack

    The Biden administration blamed China for the hack of Microsoft Exchange servers that compromised thousands of computers in March of this year.

  • Tori Spelling Attends Space Jam: A New Legacy Screening with Her Kids: 'Such a Fun Movie'

    The outing came a month after Tori Spelling addressed rumors that she and husband Dean McDermott are navigating a rough patch in their relationship

  • ‘They’re sweeping us again’: Westport homeless camp is cleared. City says for safety

    More than 240 beds are available in homeless shelters across Kansas City, officials said. But not everyone can or wants to go to a shelter, advocates say.

  • LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse

    The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo. Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company. “Theresa was an impassioned leader at Live Nation, who elevated every project she was part of, at the same time breaking down barriers for women, and the LGBTQIA+ community,” the company said in a statement.

  • Biden faces new threats to U.S. leadership as instability rises

    Hot spots have mushroomed across the world in 2021, adding multiple international crises to President Biden's formidable domestic to-do list. Why it matters: Cracks in the global order, which had been presided over by unrivaled American influence since the end of the Cold War, are growing. The proliferation of great-power flashpoints, and failing or failed states, creates new threats to American leadership — and to the global economy, which has been recovering.Get market news worthy of your time

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • California firefighters battle fast-moving blazes

    Extremely dangerous wildfire conditions are forecast in California and southern Oregon on Monday. Firefighters in both states are battling massive wildfires that are burning through numerous square miles. (July 19)

  • DeSantis visits Texas border, where Florida resources are spent on enforcement

    Four years after escaping “terror” in Cuba, traversing 13 borders, a dangerous jungle, and finally, the Rio Grande, Gelacio Vera Gonzalez and his wife, Yenedi Monterrey Mena, touched American soil for the first time in the border city of Del Rio, Texas.

  • Apple's latest iPad Airs fall to all-time lows at Amazon

    Amazon is offering the full range of Apple's iPad Air tablets at significant discounts, including the cellular models.

  • Investors Who Bought Murray Cod Australia (ASX:MCA) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 332%

    Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. Not every pick...

  • Mullen calls reports of post-election chaos in WH "disturbing"

    New books detail the concerns General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had about Mr. Trump in the weeks after the presidential election.

  • Can the Knicks find the next Kevin Huerter in the draft? | The Putback with Ian Begley

    On a bonus segment from The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY's NBA Insider is joined by Chris Williamson and Book Richardson to discuss who the Knicks could possibly target in the 2021 NBA Draft.